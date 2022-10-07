Read full article on original website
Related
thenexthoops.com
Historic 1976 U.S. Olympic team shaped post-Title IX women’s basketball landscape
In 1976, Lusia Harris scored the first-ever basket in Olympic women’s basketball history. Representing the United States, Harris was part of the inaugural women’s national team that competed for gold in the Montreal Olympics. The Americans would leave the Games with a silver medal, and a legacy that...
Dublin Coffman: Girls soccer, volleyball squads to enter postseason with confidence
Its numerous championship banners are noticeable to anyone stepping foot inside the school gym, but Dublin Coffman girls volleyball coach Max Miller often reminds his players that what took place before they joined the program “is not our résumé.”. In similar fashion, the Shamrocks’ girls soccer program...
Thesiuslaw News
SHS Cheer 2nd at Game Day Championships
Oct. 9, 2022 — When the Siuslaw cheer team isn’t whipping Viking fans into a frenzy at home sporting events in Florence, they can be found at competitions of their own. There, Siuslaw faces other high schools from around Oregon in events that display their skill in all sorts of cheers.
Comments / 0