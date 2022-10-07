This year, the Maryland 5 Star is upgrading the way they check and securely store competing horses’ health and vaccination records by using Equine MediRecord (EMR). EMR is the only Regulator-Approved Digital Medicines Register. This innovative technology helps simplify compliance to both the show’s equine health policies and the US Equestrian’s anti-doping regulations. It also ensures that each horse’s records are stored safely and securely. To make the process even easier, show staff and EMR representatives will be onsite during check in to help each competitor log their horse’s information into the EMR system.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO