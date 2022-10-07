Equine MediRecord Helps Maryland 5 Star Event Keep Equine Athlete’s Medical Records Safe and Secure

Read full article on original website
Plenty to Do at the 2022 Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill
Baltimore, Maryland – October 10, 2022 – In addition to world-class equestrian competition, the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory features a wide array of other activities and attractions. The MARS Maryland 5 Star returns to the Fair Hill Special Event Zone in...
Maryland 5 Star to be Broadcast Regionally and Livestreamed Internationally
Baltimore, Maryland – October 11, 2022 – The MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory will once again be available to fans near and far thanks to daily broadcasts on Maryland Public Television (MPT) and livestreams on USEF Network and Horse & Country. The...
14th California Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 6 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Sacramento County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began falling and was acutely unable to move beginning Sept. 28 and is currently alive. This is the 14th confirmed case of equine...
