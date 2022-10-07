Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
Related
NewsTimes
In reversal, Bridgeport school board revives controversial superintendent search committee
BRIDGEPORT — In an abrupt reversal, the Board of Education has revived a superintendent search committee that was disbanded last month over concerns about the group’s closed-door meetings. But unlike the original committee, the new personnel search committee will only be allowed to meet in private to review...
Amid Shortage, Teachers Cite Disrespect
As the city’s public school district struggles to fill classrooms with permanent teachers, veteran local educators spoke out about feeling disrespected and underappreciated six weeks into a school year increasingly defined by a teacher shortage. Those two New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) educators are Kirsten Hopes-McFadden, an eighth-grade social...
Eyewitness News
EXCLUSIVE: H.C. Wilcox Technical High School student claims geometry class has been taught by substitute teacher all year
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A junior at H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden claimed that her geometry class hasn’t had adequate instruction for months. Angela Zandri said a substitute teacher had been teaching her geometry class from the beginning of the year, which caused her grades to suffer.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Board of Education Candidates Take 8 Questions
STAMFORD — Six candidates are vying to fill three open seats on the Stamford Board of Education this November — Democrats Michael Hyman, Daniel Dauplaise and Versha Munshi-South and Republican candidates Lisa Butler, Diane Melchionne and Joseph Andreana Jr. The candidates spoke with CT Examiner about how the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
Bridgeport group holds event offering mental health guidance
A Bridgeport group held an event over the weekend at Steele Point offering guidance and awareness for mental health ahead of World Mental Health Day.
Yale Daily News
New Haven launches “I’m Home” initiative to promote affordable housing
On Oct. 4, New Haven launched the “I’m Home” initiative to promote affordable housing for renters and first-time homebuyers. The initiative is two-fold. The New Haven Security Deposit Program will provide a one-time rental security deposit of $5,000 for up to two months to eligible individuals and families. Officials hope the program will provide permanent housing, stem homelessness and stabilize neighborhoods. They estimate it will support 600 households.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teen one of 369 students in the world to achieve perfect score on college level test
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Absentee Ballots Ready; 2 Of 4 Drop Boxes Closed
Hundreds of absentee ballots are now ready to be sent out to New Haveners looking to vote remotely in November’s election … while two of the city’s four absentee ballot drop boxes are currently closed, one because of a problem with its lock, the other because it was hit by a truck.
Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act
Yale University has agreed to pay a $308,250 settlement to resolve allegations that Yale failed to maintain complete and accurate records of the controlled substances it purchased and dispensed at the Yale Fertility Center. Additionally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Yale allegedly failed to put in place effective controls […] The post Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Two CT communities on safe cities list
New Haven receives high in addition to low scores in a study from Wallethub breaking down the safety of 182 cities across the United States.
Yale Daily News
City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing
A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bridgeport church program sees 40% increase in homelessness over past 6 months
The head of a Bridgeport church that has a program designed to help people facing homelessness says the number of clients he's seeing is on the rise.
November Election Q: Should CT Vote Early?
New Haveners will have the chance to vote this second Tuesday of November about whether or not they should be able to vote in future elections before the second Tuesday of November. That early voting question will be on the ballot this Nov. 8 for all Connecticut voters. At Thursday...
Fair Haven Health Expansion Plan Detailed
Fair Haven Community Health Care’s upcoming Grand Avenue expansion came into sharper focus — as a health center representative described plans to knock down an existing corner building that currently houses a pharmacy, a pizzeria, and a handful of apartments, and to construct in its stead a new neighborhood clinic and community space.
News 12
Disability housing shortage in Bridgeport leaves veteran facing homelessness
A shortage of disability housing in Bridgeport has left a veteran on the verge of homelessness. Senior citizen Debbie Camp spent 12 years in the U.S. Air Force as a veterinary and environmental health technician. Much of her time there was dedicated to caring for military service dogs. Decades after her career serving the country, she is facing a problem.
Register Citizen
Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring
NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
Coelho Endorsed By The Connecticut F.O.P. For 24th State Senate Race
Politics have been at the forefront for the past few years and it is more important than ever to be educated before you go and vote. Part of the voter education process may be the 'endorsements' that happen, from who they come from and who they go to are important.
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Firefighters called to Norwalk senior housing complex on report of smoke caused by burning food
Firefighters responded to a senior housing complex in Norwalk after a report of smoke caused by burning food.
Comments / 0