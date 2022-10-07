ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

New Haven Independent

Amid Shortage, Teachers Cite Disrespect

As the city’s public school district struggles to fill classrooms with permanent teachers, veteran local educators spoke out about feeling disrespected and underappreciated six weeks into a school year increasingly defined by a teacher shortage. Those two New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) educators are Kirsten Hopes-McFadden, an eighth-grade social...
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Board of Education Candidates Take 8 Questions

STAMFORD — Six candidates are vying to fill three open seats on the Stamford Board of Education this November — Democrats Michael Hyman, Daniel Dauplaise and Versha Munshi-South and Republican candidates Lisa Butler, Diane Melchionne and Joseph Andreana Jr. The candidates spoke with CT Examiner about how the...
STAMFORD, CT
Derby, CT
Derby, CT
NBC Connecticut

Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services

Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven launches “I’m Home” initiative to promote affordable housing

On Oct. 4, New Haven launched the “I’m Home” initiative to promote affordable housing for renters and first-time homebuyers. The initiative is two-fold. The New Haven Security Deposit Program will provide a one-time rental security deposit of $5,000 for up to two months to eligible individuals and families. Officials hope the program will provide permanent housing, stem homelessness and stabilize neighborhoods. They estimate it will support 600 households.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act

Yale University has agreed to pay a $308,250 settlement to resolve allegations that Yale failed to maintain complete and accurate records of the controlled substances it purchased and dispensed at the Yale Fertility Center. Additionally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Yale allegedly failed to put in place effective controls […] The post Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing

A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fair Haven Health Expansion Plan Detailed

Fair Haven Community Health Care’s upcoming Grand Avenue expansion came into sharper focus — as a health center representative described plans to knock down an existing corner building that currently houses a pharmacy, a pizzeria, and a handful of apartments, and to construct in its stead a new neighborhood clinic and community space.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Disability housing shortage in Bridgeport leaves veteran facing homelessness

A shortage of disability housing in Bridgeport has left a veteran on the verge of homelessness. Senior citizen Debbie Camp spent 12 years in the U.S. Air Force as a veterinary and environmental health technician. Much of her time there was dedicated to caring for military service dogs. Decades after her career serving the country, she is facing a problem.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring

NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
NORWALK, CT

