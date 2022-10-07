Read full article on original website
Saddlebred Tests Positive for EHV in Wisconsin
On Oct. 6, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed a 4-year-old Saddlebred gelding in Marquette County positive forthe respiratory form of equine herpesvirus-1. A voluntary quarantine is in place at the boarding facility, where 22 horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing...
13th Equine WNV Case in California
On Oct. 5, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with acute neurologic signs, including recumbency (down and unable to rise), ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, and difficulty rising, beginning on Sept. 28. She is recovering.
California Horse Euthanized Due to EHM
On Oct. 6, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) confirmed a vaccinated 33-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Los Angeles County positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathysecondary to equine herpesvirus-1. He presented with neurologic signs and fever beginning on Oct. 2, and was subsequently euthanized. The CDFA implemented increased biosecurity measures and mandated an official quarantine for the 45 potentially exposed horses on the property.
