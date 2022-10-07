On Oct. 6, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) confirmed a vaccinated 33-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Los Angeles County positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathysecondary to equine herpesvirus-1. He presented with neurologic signs and fever beginning on Oct. 2, and was subsequently euthanized. The CDFA implemented increased biosecurity measures and mandated an official quarantine for the 45 potentially exposed horses on the property.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO