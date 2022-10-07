Rationale and guidance for strengthening infection prevention and control measures and antimicrobial stewardship programs in Bangladesh: a study protocol

Read full article on original website
Healthcare resource utilization and costs among patients with heart failure with preserved, mildly reduced, and reduced ejection fraction in Spain
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1241 (2022) Cite this article. To describe healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) of patients with heart failure with preserved (HFpEF), mildly reduced (HFmrEF), and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in Spain. Methods. Adults with ≥ 1 HF diagnosis and ≥ 1 year of continuous enrolment before the corresponding...
Positive intervention effect of mobile health application based on mindfulness and social support theory on postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 413 (2022) Cite this article. This study investigated the effects of mobile health application designed based on mindfulness and social support theory on parenting self-efficacy and postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae. Methods. We recruited 130 puerperae from a hospital in China and randomized...
Psychometric properties of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d): Testing the validity and reliability among general population
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1880 (2022) Cite this article. Sedentary behavior (SB) is an independent risk factor causing chronic diseases. Previous studies compared sitting time mostly with physical activity. The present study aimed to evaluate the validity and reliability of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d) in Iran. Moreover, SB was assessed among the study participants.
Mental health task-sharing in South Africa – a role for clinical associates?
South Africa (SA) lacks the specialised workforce needed to provide mental health services particularly in the public sector and in rural areas. Mid-level medical workers offer a potential option for mental health task-sharing in countries where they exist, including SA. The objectives of the study were to explore the roles that SA’s mid-level medical worker cadre (clinical associates) could play in mental health service delivery, and to explore views on advanced training in mental health for this cadre.
Delivering resource-oriented interventions for patients with mental illnesses in low-and middle-income countries
How can we provide low-cost and sustainable interventions for people living with mental health conditions in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), where there is often limited funding and services available to provide specialized mental health services? This is essential in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals around health, specifically 3.4 which targets promoting mental health and wellbeing.
