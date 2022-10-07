Health workers’ experiences of implementation of Helping Mothers Survive Bleeding after Birth training in Tanzania: a process evaluation using the i-PARIHS framework

Read full article on original website
Health worker burnout and 'compassion fatigue' put patients at risk. How can we help them help us?
The toll of COVID on our health-care workers has been brutal, with many saying they want to quit their jobs. The World Health Organization says burnout, coupled with an ageing workforce, is a “ticking time bomb” that could lead to “poor health outcomes across the board, long waiting times for treatment, many preventable deaths, and potentially even health system collapse”. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners’ just released annual survey reported some three-quarters of GPs say they feel burnt out. With burnout characterised in part by a “depersonalisation” or a sense of detachment, it can be tough to care for...
A psychiatric nurse says she and her colleagues are being pushed to a breaking point, and she quit her dream job due to violence
A pandemic-induced mental health crisis has heightened existing violence against nurses. One nurse wanted to treat patients, but physically could not.
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
News-Medical.net
Study suggests colleagues and household members increase SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in hospital employees, not COVID-19 patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers conducted an observational study to assess severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seroprevalence and infection status among Jena University Hospital (JUH) employees. Background. JUH is the only hospital in the state of Jena in central Germany, with a...
MedicalXpress
Federal surveys missing as many as 43% of individuals with disabilities, study finds
To better understand the prevalence of disability in America and to address health disparities, the Affordable Care Act mandated that federal health surveys collect data to identify people with disabilities. But new research from the University of Kansas has found that the two most common sets of disability questions used in federal surveys are missing as many as 43% of individuals who should be counted, especially those with psychiatric disabilities or chronic health conditions.
BioMed Central
Healthcare resource utilization and costs among patients with heart failure with preserved, mildly reduced, and reduced ejection fraction in Spain
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1241 (2022) Cite this article. To describe healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) of patients with heart failure with preserved (HFpEF), mildly reduced (HFmrEF), and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in Spain. Methods. Adults with ≥ 1 HF diagnosis and ≥ 1 year of continuous enrolment before the corresponding...
News-Medical.net
Two studies show increasing signs of severe strain in U.S. emergency care
Despite decades of effort to change emergency care at American hospitals and cope with ever-growing numbers of patient visits, the system is showing increasing signs of severe strain, according to two new studies. The work has implications for health policy, providing data that shows the key role of the availability...
BioMed Central
Positive intervention effect of mobile health application based on mindfulness and social support theory on postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 413 (2022) Cite this article. This study investigated the effects of mobile health application designed based on mindfulness and social support theory on parenting self-efficacy and postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae. Methods. We recruited 130 puerperae from a hospital in China and randomized...
News-Medical.net
World Mental Health Day 2022: Mental Health for All
To commemorate World Mental Health Day 2022, News-Medical speaks to Prof. Charlotte Hanlon, psychiatrist and researcher, about her work within the field of Global Mental Health and the importance of raising awareness around this year's theme, "Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority." Please can you introduce...
MedicalXpress
New tool helps primary care providers address chronic pain and opioid prescribing
The Chronic Pain OneSheet, a clinical decision support tool developed by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, is now available for all primary care providers this month at Eskenazi Health. Designed to help primary care providers treat patients with chronic pain, OneSheet aggregates all relevant pain-related...
MedicalXpress
Study finds the risks of sharing health care data are low
In recent years, scientists have made great strides in their ability to develop artificial intelligence algorithms that can analyze patient data and come up with new ways to diagnose disease or predict which treatments work best for different patients. The success of those algorithms depends on access to patient health...
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 pandemic made things worse for caregivers experiencing health-related socioeconomic vulnerabilities
When Floria Foote first became a caregiver for her sister, she didn't anticipate just how much work she would eventually take on during her sister's decline. "It was so not like her," said Foote. "She was the go-getter, raising two adoptive kids and taking care of our aging father at the same time. She went from that level of activity to not wanting to do anything. I had to help her wash up in the morning, keep her on a schedule, manage her bills, everything."
beckerspayer.com
Clover Health launches LiveHealthy Rewards Program
Clover Health has unveiled a new program aiming to drive quality health outcomes by incenticing members to complete predetermined tasks. Under the LiveHealth Rewards Program, every member is supplied with a LiveHealthy Flex Plus Visa card and reward dollars are added after the health-related activities are completed, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
getnews.info
Virtual Nurse Rx Introduces Medical Coder & Biller Services For Mental Health Professionals
Virtual Nurse Rx is a leading provider of medical coding and billing services for mental health professionals. Our certified medical coders and billers can help you improve your billing accuracy and get paid faster. Contact us today to learn more about our services. Virtual Nurse Rx, the leading provider of...
News-Medical.net
Fast Track to Fertility program can significantly speed up the time to treatment
When struggling to conceive, every second that ticks by feels precious. That makes it easy to get discouraged: 65 percent of those who seek fertility care eventually discontinue treatment, the majority due to stress. That's why Penn Medicine recently instituted a telemedicine-driven program aimed at seeing patients more quickly and starting treatments sooner. The program, Fast Track to Fertility, cut the time between when patients initially reached out for help to when they received their first treatment by half-;getting them on the path to parenthood roughly a month and a half sooner, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Futurity
Race and ethnicity affect end-of-life care for dementia patients
More than half of Medicare beneficiaries are diagnosed with dementia during their lifetime and, of those diagnosed who receive intensive end-of-life care, most are from racial and ethnic minority groups, according to a new study. Intensive treatment includes mechanical ventilation, intubation, feeding tube initiation, and new dialysis. Researchers have known...
healio.com
Top in ID: Masking in health care facilities; COVID-19 risk in people with obesity
The CDC recently announced that it is no longer recommending universal masking in health care settings unless the facility is in an area of high COVID-19 transmission. Based on individual and local circumstances, the CDC said that facilities can “choose not to require” all health care workers, visitors and patients to wear masks. These updates were made to reflect the availability of effective treatments as well as high levels of infection- and vaccine-induced immunity. It was the top story in infectious disease last week.
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
Rising suicide rates among active service members have forced the Pentagon to review the military's mental health protocols
healthpodcastnetwork.com
297 – Harnessing the power of the crowd to make digital health work for humans. Ken Saman, Personify Care & Paul Lambert, Think Human
297 – Harnessing the power of the crowd to make digital health work for humans. Ken Saman, Personify Care & Paul Lambert, Think Human. How do we make digital health solutions actually work for humans?. Ken Saman is CEO and founder of Personify Care. Paul Lambert is a director...
