Health workers’ experiences of implementation of Helping Mothers Survive Bleeding after Birth training in Tanzania: a process evaluation using the i-PARIHS framework

When Floria Foote first became a caregiver for her sister, she didn't anticipate just how much work she would eventually take on during her sister's decline. "It was so not like her," said Foote. "She was the go-getter, raising two adoptive kids and taking care of our aging father at the same time. She went from that level of activity to not wanting to do anything. I had to help her wash up in the morning, keep her on a schedule, manage her bills, everything."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO