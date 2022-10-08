Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Central 20, Brookings 3
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Webster 0
Beresford 20, Sioux Falls Christian 18
Canton 32, Vermillion 13
Castlewood 54, Waverly-South Shore 0
Colome 58, Centerville 32
Corsica/Stickney 48, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 18
Dakota Valley 49, Lakota Tech 0
Dell Rapids 35, Chamberlain 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 7
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Florence/Henry 13
Gayville-Volin 53, Arlington 0
Gregory 49, Burke 7
Hamlin 51, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Hanson 48, Viborg-Hurley 6
Harding County/Bison Co-op 44, Timber Lake 22
Harrisburg 59, Rapid City Central 0
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Potter County 14
Hill City 20, Custer 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 34, DeSmet 12
Hot Springs 42, Rapid City Christian 0
Ipswich 68, Dupree 13
Irene-Wakonda 64, Garretson 12
Jim River 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Jones County 33, Bennett County 0
Kadoka Area 44, Faith 6
Leola/Frederick 58, North Central Co-Op 0
Little Wound 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Lyman 32, Sully Buttes 8
Madison 41, Lennox 19
McCook Central/Montrose 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0
Milbank 43, Sisseton 6
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Sunshine Bible Academy 7
Parkston 16, Bon Homme 9
Philip 52, Newell 8
Pierre 59, Huron 7
Platte-Geddes 40, Colman-Egan 0
Red Cloud 57, Pine Ridge 6
Redfield 52, Dakota Hills 13
Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 34, Brandon Valley 30
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 14
St. Thomas More 21, Douglas 8
Stanley County 34, Lemmon/McIntosh 14
Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 14
Tea Area 49, Spearfish 0
Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Flandreau Indian 0
Wall 54, Kimball/White Lake 0
Warner 50, Estelline/Hendricks 7
Watertown 24, Mitchell 14
White River 32, New Underwood 28
Winner 46, West Central 12
Wolsey-Wessington 47, Britton-Hecla 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
