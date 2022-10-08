Friday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Central 20, Brookings 3

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Webster 0

Beresford 20, Sioux Falls Christian 18

Canton 32, Vermillion 13

Castlewood 54, Waverly-South Shore 0

Colome 58, Centerville 32

Corsica/Stickney 48, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 18

Dakota Valley 49, Lakota Tech 0

Dell Rapids 35, Chamberlain 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 7

Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Florence/Henry 13

Gayville-Volin 53, Arlington 0

Gregory 49, Burke 7

Hamlin 51, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Hanson 48, Viborg-Hurley 6

Harding County/Bison Co-op 44, Timber Lake 22

Harrisburg 59, Rapid City Central 0

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Potter County 14

Hill City 20, Custer 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 34, DeSmet 12

Hot Springs 42, Rapid City Christian 0

Ipswich 68, Dupree 13

Irene-Wakonda 64, Garretson 12

Jim River 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Jones County 33, Bennett County 0

Kadoka Area 44, Faith 6

Leola/Frederick 58, North Central Co-Op 0

Little Wound 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Lyman 32, Sully Buttes 8

Madison 41, Lennox 19

McCook Central/Montrose 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0

Milbank 43, Sisseton 6

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Parkston 16, Bon Homme 9

Philip 52, Newell 8

Pierre 59, Huron 7

Platte-Geddes 40, Colman-Egan 0

Red Cloud 57, Pine Ridge 6

Redfield 52, Dakota Hills 13

Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 34, Brandon Valley 30

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 14

St. Thomas More 21, Douglas 8

Stanley County 34, Lemmon/McIntosh 14

Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 14

Tea Area 49, Spearfish 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Flandreau Indian 0

Wall 54, Kimball/White Lake 0

Warner 50, Estelline/Hendricks 7

Watertown 24, Mitchell 14

White River 32, New Underwood 28

Winner 46, West Central 12

Wolsey-Wessington 47, Britton-Hecla 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

