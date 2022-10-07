ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Markets Insider

Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses to protect them from the energy crisis, Polish prime minister says

Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses amid the energy crisis, Poland's premier said. Germany's €200 billion aid package has been criticized by leaders, with fears that subsidies will put firms in other nations at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, EU leaders have been trying to negotiate...
The Guardian

We are the country taking the energy crisis least seriously. Even Shell’s boss is baffled

Wars cannot be fought successfully by libertarians. They demand collective effort, shared sacrifice, strategies for deploying scarce economic resources and collaboration with allies. All are anathema to a libertarian like the prime minister, Liz Truss. State initiative inviting collective effort and sacrifice is off-limits as “nannying”. Demands on the better-off...
energynow.ca

Olaf Scholz Gets a Tough Lesson in What It Means to Run Germany

Olaf Scholz ascended the podium of Germany’s parliament for a routine speech on federal spending, but then the normally deadpan chancellor let loose. His right hand balled tightly, Scholz unleashed an angry attack on critics of his energy policy, pumping his fist up and down before pointing a finger at the conservative opposition and blaming Angela Merkel’s bloc for Germany’s predicament. “That was you” who failed to diversify Germany’s energy sector, Scholz said, focusing his anger on the Christian Democrats — the current leader in voter polls.The unusual outburst is a sign of the strain the 64-year-old Social Democrat is under as he enters a defining phase of his still-young tenure. If Scholz struggles to guide Europe’s largest economy through the coming months, his power could be broken well before the next scheduled election in 2025.
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
MSNBC

OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
AFP

Relief for Germany's Scholz as party wins key electoral test

Germany's Social Democrats on Sunday won a closely-fought regional election that was dominated by worries over soaring energy costs, giving Chancellor Olaf Scholz a welcome boost as a difficult winter looms. Russia's war in Ukraine has sent energy costs soaring, pushing German inflation to a record-high of 10 percent in September and fuelling fears of a looming recession in Europe's top economy.
rigzone.com

Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis

Natural gas prices in Europe fell as energy ministers backed measures to contain a crisis that’s threatening the region’s economy. Dutch gas for November delivery dropped as much as 4%, extending Thursday’s decline. Ministers gathering for a second emergency meeting this month supported an initial package, including a power-demand reduction goal and a profit grab from energy companies. A cap on gas prices could be discussed, but there’s unlikely to be a decision.
The Independent

Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it

Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Biden vows U.S. commitment to Pacific Islands at summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told visiting leaders from more than a dozen Pacific Island countries that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in their region and becoming a more collaborative partner as they face the “existential threat” of climate change. Watch...
BBC

Sizewell C nuclear plant: Truss and Macron agree cooperation

The UK prime minister and France's president have agreed joint support for the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant. Liz Truss and Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement in which they said they were keen to advance cooperation, on energy in particular. They pledged "full support" for the station set...
