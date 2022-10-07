Read full article on original website
Spain's energy minister says EU leaders are nearing a consensus on a gas-pricing system
European leaders were close to a consensus on a gas-pricing system that should lead to price caps, Spain's Energy Minister said. Consensus may be reached around an alternative benchmark price to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility. EU leaders may reach some agreement by the time they meet later in October.
Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses to protect them from the energy crisis, Polish prime minister says
Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses amid the energy crisis, Poland's premier said. Germany's €200 billion aid package has been criticized by leaders, with fears that subsidies will put firms in other nations at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, EU leaders have been trying to negotiate...
We are the country taking the energy crisis least seriously. Even Shell’s boss is baffled
Wars cannot be fought successfully by libertarians. They demand collective effort, shared sacrifice, strategies for deploying scarce economic resources and collaboration with allies. All are anathema to a libertarian like the prime minister, Liz Truss. State initiative inviting collective effort and sacrifice is off-limits as “nannying”. Demands on the better-off...
energynow.ca
Olaf Scholz Gets a Tough Lesson in What It Means to Run Germany
Olaf Scholz ascended the podium of Germany’s parliament for a routine speech on federal spending, but then the normally deadpan chancellor let loose. His right hand balled tightly, Scholz unleashed an angry attack on critics of his energy policy, pumping his fist up and down before pointing a finger at the conservative opposition and blaming Angela Merkel’s bloc for Germany’s predicament. “That was you” who failed to diversify Germany’s energy sector, Scholz said, focusing his anger on the Christian Democrats — the current leader in voter polls.The unusual outburst is a sign of the strain the 64-year-old Social Democrat is under as he enters a defining phase of his still-young tenure. If Scholz struggles to guide Europe’s largest economy through the coming months, his power could be broken well before the next scheduled election in 2025.
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
Germany secures natural gas deal with the UAE as Berlin rushes to replace Russian supply before winter
Germany signed a natural gas deal with the UAE on Sunday, as Europe scrambles to replace Russian supplies. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will send a LNG cargo to German utility RWE by the end of December. Russia has slashed its gas flows to Europe in response to Western...
MSNBC
OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
CNBC
Biden signs executive order with new framework to protect data transfers between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
Relief for Germany's Scholz as party wins key electoral test
Germany's Social Democrats on Sunday won a closely-fought regional election that was dominated by worries over soaring energy costs, giving Chancellor Olaf Scholz a welcome boost as a difficult winter looms. Russia's war in Ukraine has sent energy costs soaring, pushing German inflation to a record-high of 10 percent in September and fuelling fears of a looming recession in Europe's top economy.
rigzone.com
Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis
Natural gas prices in Europe fell as energy ministers backed measures to contain a crisis that’s threatening the region’s economy. Dutch gas for November delivery dropped as much as 4%, extending Thursday’s decline. Ministers gathering for a second emergency meeting this month supported an initial package, including a power-demand reduction goal and a profit grab from energy companies. A cap on gas prices could be discussed, but there’s unlikely to be a decision.
Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it
Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
Germans warned: Gas use is too high to avoid energy crisis
BERLIN (AP) — Germans are using too much gas to avoid a potential energy “emergency” this winter, the head of Germany’s national network regulator warned Thursday. “Gas consumption increased by too much last week,” said Klaus Mueller, head of Germany’s network agency. With the...
The EU is moving closer to approving a plan to cap the price of Russian oil after hesitation from some member states
The EU is moving closer to capping Russian oil prices, despite hesitation from some member states. On Tuesday, the bloc approved a measure to begin penning legislation for the price cap, and could give formal approval once the G7 finalizes details. Leaders said they would monitor how the price cap...
WATCH: Biden vows U.S. commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told visiting leaders from more than a dozen Pacific Island countries that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in their region and becoming a more collaborative partner as they face the “existential threat” of climate change. Watch...
BBC
Sizewell C nuclear plant: Truss and Macron agree cooperation
The UK prime minister and France's president have agreed joint support for the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant. Liz Truss and Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement in which they said they were keen to advance cooperation, on energy in particular. They pledged "full support" for the station set...
