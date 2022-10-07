Olaf Scholz ascended the podium of Germany’s parliament for a routine speech on federal spending, but then the normally deadpan chancellor let loose. His right hand balled tightly, Scholz unleashed an angry attack on critics of his energy policy, pumping his fist up and down before pointing a finger at the conservative opposition and blaming Angela Merkel’s bloc for Germany’s predicament. “That was you” who failed to diversify Germany’s energy sector, Scholz said, focusing his anger on the Christian Democrats — the current leader in voter polls.The unusual outburst is a sign of the strain the 64-year-old Social Democrat is under as he enters a defining phase of his still-young tenure. If Scholz struggles to guide Europe’s largest economy through the coming months, his power could be broken well before the next scheduled election in 2025.

EUROPE ・ 9 HOURS AGO