ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated

No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Class 6A No. 3 Theodore stays unbeaten, shuts down Blount

Brayden Jenkins and Demon Jones had touchdown runs and Vandy commit Kam Johnson and Trey Sullivan each caught a touchdown pass, while Theodore’s defense stopped Blount’s running game as the Class 6A No. 3 Bobcats rolled to a 35-0 win in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Harris-Terry Stadium on Friday night.
THEODORE, AL
radiokenai.com

Mariners Punch Ticket To DIII State Football Championship Game

The Homer Mariners will get a shot at revenge against the undefeated Houston Hawks in the ASAA Division III State Football Championship Game, advancing to the title game with a 54-20 victory over Nikiski in Saturday’s semi-final playoff game at Nikiski High School. Homer 54 – Nikiski 20.
HOMER, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy