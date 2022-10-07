Read full article on original website
Related
Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated
No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
Class 6A No. 3 Theodore stays unbeaten, shuts down Blount
Brayden Jenkins and Demon Jones had touchdown runs and Vandy commit Kam Johnson and Trey Sullivan each caught a touchdown pass, while Theodore’s defense stopped Blount’s running game as the Class 6A No. 3 Bobcats rolled to a 35-0 win in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Harris-Terry Stadium on Friday night.
radiokenai.com
Mariners Punch Ticket To DIII State Football Championship Game
The Homer Mariners will get a shot at revenge against the undefeated Houston Hawks in the ASAA Division III State Football Championship Game, advancing to the title game with a 54-20 victory over Nikiski in Saturday’s semi-final playoff game at Nikiski High School. Homer 54 – Nikiski 20.
Questionable roughing the passer calls raise more questions
The NFL rulebook also notes: “When in doubt about a roughness call or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the referee should always call roughing the passer.”
Comments / 0