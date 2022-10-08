Read full article on original website
globalspec.com
Study: Methamphetamine retention on household surfaces depends on surface material
In a bid to better detect low concentrations of methamphetamine on household surfaces, researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) Limited, Mt. Albert Science Centre, New Zealand, have determined that methamphetamine retention is dependent upon the material of surfaces. To improve the detection of low concentrations of...
How to Use .populate() With mongoDB
Let's take a common example of an eCommerce website with two collections for the products and the categories. Each product belongs to a certain category like "shoes", "hats", and "pants" – and we want to refer to a corresponding collection from each product. We do not want to include...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 32
The basis of the extended loop letters, b, f, h, and k, is small l. These five letters should extend the same distance above the base line. The practice of small l should be thorough now, and it should be reviewed often. In fact, it would be well to add it to the group of compact ovals, and small m’s and o’s, to be practiced at the beginning of each lesson.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Skip Counting Pattern Activity with Printable Skip Counting Worksheet
This hands on skip counting activity helps kids discover math patterns in a way that your math-learner can actually “see” skip-counting. With a little practice, kids will learn to guess which number will come next by simply following the skip counting pattern. You can use this skip counting activity at home or in the classroom outside on the sidewalk with chalk, inside on paper or download and print our free skip counting worksheet.
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
Checkers on React - Part 6 - Player
Checkers-on-react project has been working on a new version of the Checkers app. The app will use a simple function to create players and switch the current player on every next turn. The App component will send a prop to the Board component and a prop for the player. We also added a new class with a new div with a player and a state for players. We will use the App component to create the board and set the player's current player to the current board. We’ve also added some SVG images for the figures.
What is a Support Vector Machine?
Support Vector Machine is another simple algorithm which performs relatively good with less computational cost. In regression, SVM works by finding a hyperplane in an N-dimensional space (N number of features) which fits to the multidimensional data while considering a margin. In classification, same hyperplane is calculated but to distinctly classify the data points again while considering a margin. There can be many possible hyperplanes that could be selected. However, the objective is to find the hyperplane with the maximum margin, meaning maximum distance between between the target classes.
Inflatable vs. Closed-Cell Foam Sleeping Pads
Inflatable sleeping pads are the popular trend among backpackers today. I get it. They’re comfortable, and the modern designs have become pretty durable. But don’t overlook the traditional closed-cell foam pad so quickly. They take no time to inflate, never deflate in the night, double as a butt pad, and don’t take up room in your pack. And, I’d argue that they’re more comfortable than they get credit for. By now you’re probably assuming that I’m a foam pad purist. But that’s not exactly true.
A Guide to Delivering a Low-code API
Deliver an API, running in production, in under 30-minutes. Build an API that retrieves product information from a database and makes that data available as a JSON object. The API will have two endpoints:. Get All products – This endpoint will retrieve all products in the database. Get Product...
Random Reminiscences of Men and Events: Chapter V - EMPLOYING A COMPETITOR
He still demurred, but we tried to convince him that we were not to be deterred from going into the trade, and that we were willing to pay him a satisfactory commission for looking after the building of the ships. Somebody, we explained, was going to do the work for us, and he might as well have the profit as the next man.
5 IoT Blockchain Projects That You Should Look Out for in 2022
When it comes to blockchain technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), we are seeing a substantial amount of companies making cutting-edge projects. With the addition of 5G around the world, it is becoming a global industry that many could not participate in before. With so much buzz around web3...
Why Learning to Code is Crucial For Growing Children
Computer programming education is quickly becoming a necessity for today’s students. In particular, learning to code improves a child’s:. Coding isn’t just communicating with a computer – it’s learning how to think. As children learn to code, they develop hard skills such as critical thinking...
A Hacker Tried to Steal $566M by Exploiting a Code Smell, Here's How
I am not a security expert. But I do love Clean Code and Code Smells. TL;DR: don't trust your hashes. Yesterday, 2022 Oct 7th one of the larger blockchains had to be halted. This news was shocking since most blockchains are decentralized by definition. Halting a large blockchain is not common news. However, this is not the first time it’s happened.
The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 17
The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of the [HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series] The book is available in the U.S. and UK editions of this article. The author has published a number of links to the book, including the table of links for the book and the book's contents. The book was written by James Wattles, a self-described self-confessed self-publishing expert. Wattles: "If the people have the. faith that they can become rich, and move forward with the fixed purpose to become rich"
The Real Culprit Behind Web3’s Usability Problem
The number of investors in the crypto market over the past year. While the ecosystem is slowly recuperating from the recent market crash and the current global. is valued at slightly over $1 trillion, it’s clear the industry is only in its infancy and constantly evolving. Crypto projects attracting...
Using Destructuring and Inline Types Can Hurt Your TypeScript Codebase
Recently I saw a tweet by Jamie Kyle about using destructuring, default params, and inline types:. That tweet and a few React components that I saw recently in my day job inspired me to write this blog post. I want to show you how using destructuring and inline types can make your TypeScript less readable!
The Sandbox Season 3 vs. Roblox: Is this The Future of Gaming?
The metaverse as a concept is more popular than ever. Thanks to the push from huge companies such as Meta, more people are getting engrossed with the idea of living virtual lives in a virtual world. This push has brought with it massive platforms like The Sandbox, an online collection...
Why is Choosing the Right Method One of the Crucial Steps in the Development of a UX Research Plan
Skipping the planning phase is one of the worst decisions you can make in any business project. You know what they say; fail to plan, plan to fail. If you are working on a UX research plan, there are a number of different elements you need to address, from identifying your objectives to selecting the right method. In this blog post, we are going to focus on the latter.
The Metaverse is Not Real, Yet.
With projects like Decentraland and Sandbox either live or running through public testing, it feels a bit controversial to state that the metaverse isn’t real. It’s not uncommon to come across expectations that newly formed projects will be able to “build the metaverse” soon or within the next couple of years. To be blunt, that isn’t going to happen. Bringing the metaverse to reality is the single greatest technological challenge that humanity has ever been put up against. It’s the intersection of gaming, VR, AR, blockchain, DAOs, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and many more advanced technologies, some of which have not yet been created. It will take many years, hundreds, even thousands of people working together, and $100M+ for a project to actually bring the first instance of a metaverse experience to the masses.
Linden Lab's Lack of Vision Is Killing Its Own Metaverse
There’s a lot of chatter about the article that posted the Decentraland DAU numbers and claims that the metaverse is a failure already but I think we’re all ignoring the obvious. In an article titled “. ” according to data from DappRadar, the Ethereum-based virtual world Decentraland had...
