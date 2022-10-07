ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut

Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MSNBC

OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
POTUS
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

No, OPEC's Oil Production Cut Isn't Joe Biden's Fault | Opinion

The analysts (including myself) and journalists who cover the global oil markets sometimes mistake market developments for a game of Risk with two or more masterminds playing for mastery of the board. This week's meeting of OPEC+ member countries, which cut the global crude oil supply by 2.0 million barrels per day (b/d), is a case in point. With the whole world watching, this decision may be over-analyzed for its geopolitical portent. Reporting has suggested it represents a snub of the Biden administration, a realignment of Saudi Arabia with Russia over the United States, a punishment of Europe and Ukraine, a statement against last Friday's price cap on Russian oil cargoes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it

Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

What did Opec+ just do – and what does it mean for you?

What did Opec+ just do?The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – the cartel known as Opec+ – announced on Wednesday that it would slash oil production by two million barrels per day, beginning in November.The supply reduction – the biggest since 2020 – from the alliance of 24 countries, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, came as a shock to many energy market watchers and governments including the United States.Opec+ sought to position the move as an effort to prevent a further slide in global oil prices which have fallen around 20 per cent since summer highs of $100...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energynow.ca

Oil Production Cut Could Be 10% Real, 90% Illusion

Ministers from the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries agreed to cut their collective output target by 2 million barrels a day from November when they met on Wednesday. How much their actual production falls could be as little as one-tenth of the headline figure. Although the group comprises 23 countries,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energynow.ca

Oil’s Rally Stalls on Concerns Slowdown to Erode Energy Demand

Oil fell as risks to demand from a global slowdown halted a rally triggered by OPEC+’s decision to defy the US by cutting supply. West Texas Intermediate dropped below $92 a barrel on fears the US Federal Reserve will have to go on boosting rates to quell inflation, ending a five-day 17% run of gains. Equity markets also declined and the dollar strengthened, making commodities that are priced in the currency less appealing.
