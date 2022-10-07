Read full article on original website
Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut
Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
No, OPEC's Oil Production Cut Isn't Joe Biden's Fault | Opinion
The analysts (including myself) and journalists who cover the global oil markets sometimes mistake market developments for a game of Risk with two or more masterminds playing for mastery of the board. This week's meeting of OPEC+ member countries, which cut the global crude oil supply by 2.0 million barrels per day (b/d), is a case in point. With the whole world watching, this decision may be over-analyzed for its geopolitical portent. Reporting has suggested it represents a snub of the Biden administration, a realignment of Saudi Arabia with Russia over the United States, a punishment of Europe and Ukraine, a statement against last Friday's price cap on Russian oil cargoes.
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
Lawmakers criticize US reliance on foreign oil as OPEC+ slashes production
Congressional lawmakers blasted the United States's continued reliance on foreign energy after OPEC+ agreed to slash oil production by more than two million barrels a day.
Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it
Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
U.S. delivers angry rebuke of massive OPEC+ production cut — and it could backfire for Saudi Arabia
Energy analysts believe deep production cuts from OPEC+ could yet backfire for U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. OPEC and non-OPEC allies, a group often referred to as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. The move is designed to spur a recovery...
What did Opec+ just do – and what does it mean for you?
What did Opec+ just do?The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – the cartel known as Opec+ – announced on Wednesday that it would slash oil production by two million barrels per day, beginning in November.The supply reduction – the biggest since 2020 – from the alliance of 24 countries, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, came as a shock to many energy market watchers and governments including the United States.Opec+ sought to position the move as an effort to prevent a further slide in global oil prices which have fallen around 20 per cent since summer highs of $100...
Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration.
US gas prices will likely rise after the OPEC+ snub to Biden — but not for drivers in these 3 states, experts say
US gas prices could keep rising after OPEC+ slashed output, but prices could fall in some states. That's because refinery issues in key states get resolved, and winter season dampens gas demand. California is likely to see prices drop while the East Coast could see prices rise, Gas Buddy said.
Oil Production Cut Could Be 10% Real, 90% Illusion
Ministers from the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries agreed to cut their collective output target by 2 million barrels a day from November when they met on Wednesday. How much their actual production falls could be as little as one-tenth of the headline figure. Although the group comprises 23 countries,...
Oil’s Rally Stalls on Concerns Slowdown to Erode Energy Demand
Oil fell as risks to demand from a global slowdown halted a rally triggered by OPEC+’s decision to defy the US by cutting supply. West Texas Intermediate dropped below $92 a barrel on fears the US Federal Reserve will have to go on boosting rates to quell inflation, ending a five-day 17% run of gains. Equity markets also declined and the dollar strengthened, making commodities that are priced in the currency less appealing.
Energy & Environment — Schumer eyes ‘NOPEC’ bill after oil cuts
OPEC’s production cuts are both renewing interest in a bill that would make the cartel’s oil companies subject to lawsuits and prompting calls to reevaluate the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Meanwhile, President Biden is expected to designate a new national monument in Colorado next week. This is Overnight Energy &...
