Bobby Engram shares thoughts on Paul Chryst firing at Wisconsin
Bobby Engram might be happy with the way Wisconsin’s offense looked in Saturday’s win over Northwestern, but it came at the cost of saying goodbye to a close friend. Engram, Wisconsin’s OC, was honest when asked about Paul Chryst’s firing last week following the Badgers’ loss to Illinois. A tad emotional, Engram said he had built a close relationship with the longtime coach, but also understood that change is a crucial part of the business in today’s game.
BadgerExtra team talks changes under Jim Leonhard, previews Michigan State
BadgerExtra football beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin highlight some of the changes seen already during the early stages of the Jim Leonhard era, along with looking ahead to cross-divisional battle against Michigan State. Locations. The junior and Utah transfer is the first Badgers player to earn a...
Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield on the NCAA
Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin volleyball’s Kelly Sheffield chose now to blast NCAA. The Badgers’ regular season is halfway over but it’s just started for transfer Shanel Bramschreiber. Her coach says that’s “horrendous” and “almost criminal.”
Wisconsin freshman QB Deacon Hill enters the transfer portal
One of Wisconsin's young quarterbacks has opted to enter the transfer portal on Sunday evening.
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national
The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree
Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
Nine Madison high school classes shift online amid teacher shortage
MADISON, Wis. — A handful of high school classes is switching to virtual learning in the Madison Metropolitan School District because of the teacher shortage. Currently, the district has more than 100 openings at its 53 schools. Madison, like so many other districts across the state and across the country, is struggling to fill all its open positions.
Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after experiencing the impacts of suicide firsthand. Don’s Home Furniture, just off the Beltline in Madison, frequently has chair displays out front. The chairs are, of course, for sale, but during the month of September and through early October the arrangement had a deeper meaning.
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
Mandela Barnes labors to shed 'defund the police' label in bid against Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes opened his debate with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) intent on dispelling his image as a soft-on-crime Democrat, an indictment by Republicans that was bolstered by his own words, making him the underdog in the Wisconsin Senate race.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
FREED: Marvin Hereford Executed Beloit Man Outside BBQ Joint, Shouted ‘Racial Obscenities’ at Jury | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #32
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Marvin Hereford was one of them. His release was discretionary. 32nd in the...
WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate’s 10 p.m. newscast. Ingalls said he grew up watching...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash
POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
Far Breton Bakery set to rise on Madison's north side this winter
A former northside butcher shop is set to become a sweet French-style bakery next year, as Marie Young prepares to open a brick and mortar location of her four-year-old shop. Young opened Far Breton Bakery in 2019 as a mobile operation. She has most recently been vending on Fridays and Saturdays out of a food cart at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side, as well as the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sundays.
“It was scary.” Athletes, parents call for firing of Baraboo athletic director, criminal charges for others in vigilante incident
Several Baraboo High School athletes and their families are calling for the firing of athletic director Jim Langkamp, and for him and two other men to be charged criminally, after the men attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the boys with a flamethrower in an act of vigilante justice against teen TPers Wednesday night.
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
