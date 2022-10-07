Read full article on original website
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Bank of America to invest $100 million in deposits to minority-owned banks
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp plans to deposit an additional $100 million into banks that focus on minority communities, the company said on Tuesday. The program doubles Bank of America's earlier pledge to deposit $100 million in minority depository institutions, or MDIs, that are mostly owned by minority individuals. The second-biggest U.S. lender has expanded its racial equality initiatives in recent years, making $42.5 million in equity investments in 22 MDIs and Community Development Financial Institutions, and taking equity stakes of less than 5% of each lender.
BofA Extends ‘Pay by Bank’ to Euro Payments
Bank of America has made its Pay by Bank payment solution available for euro currency payments, the bank announced Monday (Oct. 10). Offered in conjunction with Banked Ltd., the roll-out follows the U.K. launch of Pay by Bank in February this year and lets eCommerce shoppers pay directly from their bank account, Bank of America (BofA) said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS.
Credit Suisse offers $3 billion to buy back its own debt in move to calm investors
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse has issued an offer to buy back $3 billion of its own debt in a strategic show of stability amid a sagging bond market and a recent uptick in the number of credit defaults throughout Switzerland. The stock price for the global investment bank...
The Bank of England is ramping up its daily bond purchases and boosting liquidity to banks after the UK's bond-market meltdown
The Bank of England announced a trio of measures Monday intended to help stabilize rocky markets. The central bank is boosting its daily bond purchases, and making more liquidity available to banks. The BoE launched a temporary bond-buying program after gilt yields surged to 120-year highs. The Bank of England...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country.
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
Rivian, MercadoLibre, and Twilio are all potential multibaggers.
Home prices in the world’s most expensive housing market could fall 30%, predicts Goldman Sachs
Hong Kong has long been one of the world's most expensive housing markets. Dale De La Rey—AFP via Getty Images) Hong Kong’s housing market has survived political change and the COVID pandemic to remain the world’s most expensive. But there’s one thing it can’t escape: rising interest rates.
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Portfolio concentration has played a key role in the Oracle of Omaha's long-term success.
Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown
Official explains how promise to buy up to £65bn of government debt staved off destructive UK financial spiral
FOXBusiness
Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates
The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
With S&P 500 Down 20% This Year, Retirement Investors Flee to Safety and Reconsider Stock, Bond Strategy
Despite stock market gains in the last couple of days, some investors are clearly tired of seeing losses in their retirement accounts this year. New data from Alight Solutions shows last month the vast majority of daily trades in 401(k) plans went from equities to fixed income. "Almost every time...
Inflation could mean more rate hikes than expected, Dutch central bank says
AMSTERDAM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - High inflation in the Netherlands might be more persistent than expected and could lead to more rate increases than markets and economic models now predict, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Monday.
marketplace.org
Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing
The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was pretty close to flat in September. Meanwhile, a similar measure, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index, weakened more than expected, with new orders and hiring plans both falling. And construction spending in August fell for the third straight month...
U.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report weaker third-quarter profits as the economy slowed and volatile markets put the brakes on dealmaking. Four of the nation's largest lenders - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) - will report third-quarter earnings on Friday of next week.
Crispin Odey's hedge fund reportedly scores a record 193% gain after betting against UK bonds and the pound amid market volatility
Crispin Odey's hedge fund has returned 193% year-to-date amid the UK market turmoil, according to a Bloomberg report. The hedge fund scored big profits from a short bet against UK bonds and the British pound. Odey's gains are a record for the fund, which bested the firm's prior record 60%...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Deutsche's Private Bank Head Sees Higher Deposit Rates – Media
As central banks begin to tighten monetary policy, it is prompting some lenders to finally raise rates on deposits – a relief for savers who have lost ground by holding cash over the past decade. Deutsche Bank's head of private banking, Lars Stoy, expects deposit interest rates to increase...
BBC
Mortgage rate rises set to put pressure on house prices, says Halifax
The UK's housing market is showing signs of slowing and rising interest rates are set to exert "significant downward pressure" on prices in the months ahead, the Halifax has said. The mortgage lender said house prices had been "largely flat" since June. Prices rose at an annual rate of 9.9%...
