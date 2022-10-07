ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America to invest $100 million in deposits to minority-owned banks

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp plans to deposit an additional $100 million into banks that focus on minority communities, the company said on Tuesday. The program doubles Bank of America's earlier pledge to deposit $100 million in minority depository institutions, or MDIs, that are mostly owned by minority individuals. The second-biggest U.S. lender has expanded its racial equality initiatives in recent years, making $42.5 million in equity investments in 22 MDIs and Community Development Financial Institutions, and taking equity stakes of less than 5% of each lender.
BofA Extends ‘Pay by Bank’ to Euro Payments

Bank of America has made its Pay by Bank payment solution available for euro currency payments, the bank announced Monday (Oct. 10). Offered in conjunction with Banked Ltd., the roll-out follows the U.K. launch of Pay by Bank in February this year and lets eCommerce shoppers pay directly from their bank account, Bank of America (BofA) said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS.
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates

The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing

The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was pretty close to flat in September. Meanwhile, a similar measure, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index, weakened more than expected, with new orders and hiring plans both falling. And construction spending in August fell for the third straight month...
U.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report weaker third-quarter profits as the economy slowed and volatile markets put the brakes on dealmaking. Four of the nation's largest lenders - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) - will report third-quarter earnings on Friday of next week.
Deutsche's Private Bank Head Sees Higher Deposit Rates – Media

As central banks begin to tighten monetary policy, it is prompting some lenders to finally raise rates on deposits – a relief for savers who have lost ground by holding cash over the past decade. Deutsche Bank's head of private banking, Lars Stoy, expects deposit interest rates to increase...
Mortgage rate rises set to put pressure on house prices, says Halifax

The UK's housing market is showing signs of slowing and rising interest rates are set to exert "significant downward pressure" on prices in the months ahead, the Halifax has said. The mortgage lender said house prices had been "largely flat" since June. Prices rose at an annual rate of 9.9%...
