NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp plans to deposit an additional $100 million into banks that focus on minority communities, the company said on Tuesday. The program doubles Bank of America's earlier pledge to deposit $100 million in minority depository institutions, or MDIs, that are mostly owned by minority individuals. The second-biggest U.S. lender has expanded its racial equality initiatives in recent years, making $42.5 million in equity investments in 22 MDIs and Community Development Financial Institutions, and taking equity stakes of less than 5% of each lender.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO