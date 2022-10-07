Read full article on original website
Related
The Recorddelta
Local team wins trivia tournament
BUCKHANNON — On Saturday, September 24, a local Buckhannon Trivia Team participated in the Summer Slam Trivia Tournament, held at Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport. Teams from several counties participated in this tournament, but Team Sweet a Licious came out on top with the first place win. The trophy is proudly on display at Sweet a Licious, located on Madison Street in Buckhannon.
The Recorddelta
French Creek man charged after packages intercepted
BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, October 6, Benjamin Grant Rich, age 39 of French Creek, was taken into custody after multiple law enforcement officers in north central W.Va. including members of the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (MRDTF) were notified of multiple packages emitting a strong odor.
The Recorddelta
Proclamation read, seats left vacant at City Council meeting
ELKINS — Before the City Council meeting Thursday, October 6, a moment of silent reflection was held. During the reflection, the empty seat of missing councilman C.J. Rylands, who was unable to be in attendance for unknown reasons, was addressed. Many members of the community have been on edge...
The Recorddelta
Homecoming: Ruling the town with the crown
BUCKHANNON — Homecoming festivities start next week for Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS). Keep reading to learn more about the history of homecoming as well as next week’s upcoming events. Your Homecoming Queen Chloe Cale and King Zade Woody also share their thoughts on homecoming. The tradition we know...
Comments / 0