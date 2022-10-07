BUCKHANNON — On Saturday, September 24, a local Buckhannon Trivia Team participated in the Summer Slam Trivia Tournament, held at Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport. Teams from several counties participated in this tournament, but Team Sweet a Licious came out on top with the first place win. The trophy is proudly on display at Sweet a Licious, located on Madison Street in Buckhannon.

