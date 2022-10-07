Read full article on original website
Maryland volleyball cruises to first Big Ten win, sweeps Rutgers 3-0
Laila Ivey tips the ball over the net during Maryland volleyball’s 3-0 win against Navy on Aug. 26, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) With a set-point opportunity in hand, Erin Engel sent a serve over to Rutgers’ side of the net looking to seal the opening frame for Maryland volleyball on the road against the Scarlet Knights.
No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer scores late to tie Northwestern, 1-1
Stefan Copetti during Maryland men’s soccer's game against Ohio State on Sep. 25, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback). Maryland men’s soccer threw players forward in the final seconds of its match against Northwestern on Sunday. Hunter George’s late shot was comfortably saved before Joshua Bolma was dragged down in...
Maryland women’s soccer continues losing skid with 2-0 loss to Penn State
Three Nittany Lions stood over a dead ball outside of Maryland’s 18-yard box. Penn State was hungry to convert a free kick after missing a penalty moments earlier. Midfielder Olivia Smith rolled the ball in the path of her midfield partner Cori Dyke, who converted the set piece to double the Nittany Lions’ advantage.
Diversity and inclusion office outlines steps for more accessible events at UMD
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion, located inside Marie Mount Hall. (Claire Harvey/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted a webinar with ADA coordinator Emily Singer Lucio Thursday on how to make events more accessible to people with disabilities. Singer Lucio went into detail...
Otoboke Beaver and BRNDA bring a wild performance to Union Stage
Otoboke Beaver performs at Union Stage in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 6, 2022. (Dorvall Bedford/The Diamondback) The Wharf in Washington, D.C., was alive Thursday evening, and there was something otherworldly inside Union Stage. I was certainly going to be taken to another realm by the two groups that performed that night.
