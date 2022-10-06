South Greene Middle Keeps Milk Can

South Greene Middle School finished strong this time. Shawn Ownby saw to it.

Ownby accounted for three touchdowns, and the Rebels defeated West Greene Middle 35-0 Tuesday night to win the Battle of the Milk Can once again.

Not only did Ownby rush for a team-high 91 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for the Rebels (5-3), but he also completed 8-of-10 passes for 85 yards and two scores. His scoring tosses went 15 yards to Noah Wright and 12 yards to Colton Fillers.

Jude Dyer ran for 53 yards on just two attempts, while Tripp Neas ran four times for 52. Both players scored a touchdown, while Fillers added 32 yards and Kade MacPherson 20.

Simon Burns had a team-high 19 receiving yards on one reception, with Neas grabbing three for 17 yards while Eli Fillers caught two for 15.

On defense, Ownby made a team-high four stops and forced a fumble as South Greene held the Buffaloes to just nine total yards — and minus-2 rushing.

Caidyn Hill recorded a sack with Lucas Murdock, Matthew Gates and Jordan Greer each making a stop in the backfield. Dyer made three tackles in addition to forcing and recovering a fumble.

South Greene plays in the Volunteer Bowl at Sullivan East Middle School on Monday, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.