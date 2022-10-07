Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game
TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
Former USF star leading Seminole football to new heights
SEMINOLE, Fla. — Auggie Sanchez is synonymous with Tampa Bay area football. He was an all-state defender at Northeast High School before becoming a three-time all-conference linebacker at USF. He left the Bulls program as the leader in career tackles. The 27-year-old reached those accolades by priding himself on...
thegabber.com
Friday Night Lights: Green Devils Dominate Seminole
After a few weeks of rain-soaked games and an entire week’s schedule altered completely by Hurricane Ian, the dawn of October meant a return to Friday night football in good weather with local teams hitting the field literally from one side of the state to the other. The only...
Buccaneers honor sheriff's deputy killed in line of duty
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a moment of silence before their game Sunday for Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane of Polk County, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
High School Football Scoreboard
Check our high school football scoreboard below for Friday-night results from Lakeland-based teams. | Also: Ledger photo gallery.
Warrior Walk Lakeland
The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
Garden & Gun
A Frantic Race to Survive the Surge of Ian
As Hurricane Ian gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Sean Casey had a decision to make. The thirty-year-old, who works in sales for a tech company, lives in Tampa, which was initially forecast to be the focal point of Ian’s powerful landfall. “I was going to stay home,” Casey says. “But I had a lot of emotionally charged and caring family members begging me to get out.”
Bobcat kills Lakeland royal swan sold in sale
On Monday, a bobcat killed Lilibet the swan, along with 15 ducks.
This was a week – wasn’t it?
This was a week, wasn’t it? Many of us probably feel like this lineman from Riviera Utilities, Alabama who undoubtedly was exhausted from working endless 16+ hour days to help restore the power to the Lakeland Electric customers. A huge shout out again to the Lakeland Electric linemen and...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
wild941.com
Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified
Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
plantcityobserver.com
What’s In The Name Plant City
Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Fallen Plant City firefighter honored in national ceremony
A Plant City firefighter who died following a years-long cancer battle in 2021 was honored in a national ceremony on Sunday.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Person dies after being shot several times at Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after being shot several times at a Tampa home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at a home on Coral Drive. When deputies arrived, they said they found a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Firefighters took the person to […]
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Partial lanes of I-4 WB before SR-33 in Lakeland closed after car hauler catches fire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two lanes of I-4 westbound before SR-33 are closed after a car hauler caught on fire in Lakeland, authorities say. At one point during the closure, all lanes were reportedly closed. Only one lane remains open, but cameras show there is still heavy traffic in the...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
