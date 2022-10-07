ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

fox13news.com

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game

TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Former USF star leading Seminole football to new heights

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Auggie Sanchez is synonymous with Tampa Bay area football. He was an all-state defender at Northeast High School before becoming a three-time all-conference linebacker at USF. He left the Bulls program as the leader in career tackles. The 27-year-old reached those accolades by priding himself on...
SEMINOLE, FL
thegabber.com

Friday Night Lights: Green Devils Dominate Seminole

After a few weeks of rain-soaked games and an entire week’s schedule altered completely by Hurricane Ian, the dawn of October meant a return to Friday night football in good weather with local teams hitting the field literally from one side of the state to the other. The only...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Warrior Walk Lakeland

The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
LAKELAND, FL
Garden & Gun

A Frantic Race to Survive the Surge of Ian

As Hurricane Ian gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Sean Casey had a decision to make. The thirty-year-old, who works in sales for a tech company, lives in Tampa, which was initially forecast to be the focal point of Ian’s powerful landfall. “I was going to stay home,” Casey says. “But I had a lot of emotionally charged and caring family members begging me to get out.”
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

This was a week – wasn’t it?

This was a week, wasn’t it? Many of us probably feel like this lineman from Riviera Utilities, Alabama who undoubtedly was exhausted from working endless 16+ hour days to help restore the power to the Lakeland Electric customers. A huge shout out again to the Lakeland Electric linemen and...
LAKELAND, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified

Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
LAKELAND, FL
plantcityobserver.com

What’s In The Name Plant City

Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
PLANT CITY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Person dies after being shot several times at Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after being shot several times at a Tampa home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at a home on Coral Drive. When deputies arrived, they said they found a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Firefighters took the person to […]
TAMPA, FL
