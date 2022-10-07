ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libyan#Shipwreck#Mediterranean#Benghazi#Associated Press Benghazi#Red Crescent#European
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq

An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Business Insider

Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find

A team of investigators commissioned by the UN has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. Among the crimes are torture and rape of children, some as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry said. It also found evidence of executions, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

"She was tortured": Mahsa Amini's family speaks out amid Iran protests

The family of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police, is speaking out as the anti-government protests sparked by her death grow louder. As the country awaits a final coroner's report, Amini's father said she was beaten by the morality police, the enforcers of Iran's strict dress code. Amini's head covering was reportedly too loose when she was taken into custody.
PROTESTS
Citrus County Chronicle

Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials,...
WORLD
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US carries out airstrike in Syria and kills TWO ISIS leaders - just hours after killing another terror commander in US special forces raid

The United States has carried out an airstrike in Syria just hours after a top ISIS leader was shot dead by special forces in a midnight raid. At 6.23pm local time, US forces conducted an airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu 'Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, and Abu Mu'Ad al Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for 'prisoner affairs.'
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines

By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group

Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
POLITICS
msn.com

US Special Operators Carry Out Helicopter Raid On ISIS Leader In Syria

The U.S. military has conducted a raid targeting a senior ISIS leader in northeastern Syria Syrian state media says that the operation took place in the village of Muluk Saray, which is controlled by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and led to the death of one individual and the capture of others.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy