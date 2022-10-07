Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities have recovered 100 bodies from Lebanese migrant boat that sank off Syria: "Heart-wrenching tragedy"
Syrian authorities have recovered 100 bodies from a Lebanese migrant boat that sank off Syria last week, state media reported about one of the deadliest recent shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean. The first bodies were found last Thursday and only 20 people were rescued out of as many as 150 passengers, officials said.
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq
An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find
A team of investigators commissioned by the UN has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. Among the crimes are torture and rape of children, some as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry said. It also found evidence of executions, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and...
U.S. military kills two ISIS fighters in 'very rare' raid inside Syria – and two others in an airstrike
The U.S. military on Wednesday killed a senior fighter with the Islamic State terrorist group and a fellow combatant in a "very rare" operation inside a part of Syria controlled by the government, and killed two top ISIS officials Thursday in an airstrike, according to two U.S. military officials. The...
"She was tortured": Mahsa Amini's family speaks out amid Iran protests
The family of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police, is speaking out as the anti-government protests sparked by her death grow louder. As the country awaits a final coroner's report, Amini's father said she was beaten by the morality police, the enforcers of Iran's strict dress code. Amini's head covering was reportedly too loose when she was taken into custody.
Citrus County Chronicle
Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials,...
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
US carries out airstrike in Syria and kills TWO ISIS leaders - just hours after killing another terror commander in US special forces raid
The United States has carried out an airstrike in Syria just hours after a top ISIS leader was shot dead by special forces in a midnight raid. At 6.23pm local time, US forces conducted an airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu 'Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, and Abu Mu'Ad al Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for 'prisoner affairs.'
gcaptain.com
Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines
By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group
Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
US military conducts raid targeting 'senior ISIS official' in Syria
U.S. Central Command conducted a helicopter raid in northeast Syria targeting a "senior ISIS" leader on Wednesday, it announced the next day.
People in Kyiv describe how, in a barrage of missiles, Russia shattered the hope of life returning to normal
Russian missiles hit Kyiv on Monday and killed multiple people, after months without such an attack in Ukraine's capital city.
msn.com
US Special Operators Carry Out Helicopter Raid On ISIS Leader In Syria
The U.S. military has conducted a raid targeting a senior ISIS leader in northeastern Syria Syrian state media says that the operation took place in the village of Muluk Saray, which is controlled by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and led to the death of one individual and the capture of others.
US officials meet with Taliban in person for first time since drone strike killed Al Qaeda chief in Kabul
United States officials met with leaders of the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul.
Comments / 0