Pasquotank County, NC

At-large candidates weigh in on priorities, taxes, infrastructure

By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3168C7_0iQmfR3F00

Three candidates are vying in the Nov. 8 election for two at-large seats on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners. They include incumbents Charles Jordan, a Democrat, and Barry Overman, a Republican, and Republican newcomer Wayne Parker.

Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 20.

Jordan, 78, is retired and was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2018.

Overman, 53, is an investigator with the N.C. Department of Insurance. He served two terms on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education before being elected a commissioner in 2018.

Parker, 67, is retired and making his first run for elected office.

The Daily Advance sent questions to all three candidates and their responses follow:

TDA: Why are you running for county commissioner and why should the voters elect you to the board?

Jordan: “I am running for county commissioner to serve the citizens of Pasquotank County. I have endeavored to serve and improve the lives of all citizens. As a commissioner, I attempt to do all that I can to continue the progress in our county. That involves being present and available for the citizens, listening to their concerns and following through on action and reaction to the information they share with me.

“My best obligation to fulfill as a county commissioner is to conform my behavior to standards of ethical conduct that warrants the trust of all the community.”

Overman: “I enjoy the opportunity to work with the many county departments and the county citizens to create opportunities that will enhance our great area, with hopes of attracting good people to live and work here, as well as giving our kids a desire to stay or return here to live and work.

“Creating a better way of life for everyone that was born and raised here, as well as so many that have moved here, is paramount. I have lived here all my life, and I am proud to live and serve here.”

Parker: “I’m running because I love this county and I know I can do a better job than some of the current members. I have major concerns regarding our county and where we’re headed if state and local government does not control spending and does not find additional revenue sources beyond the individual taxpayer.”

TDA: What do you see as the most pressing needs for infrastructure or capital projects in the county? How would you pay for those needs?

Overman: “Broadband has become the most-needed infrastructure at present. COVID made us realize that high-speed internet is needed in every household in order to be productive from home, whether adults working from a home office, or students utilizing it for virtual school.

“Water quality is also extremely important. Upgrading the Weeksville water plant so that both water systems can be mixed will produce better quality for all households no matter where they live. COVID funds are the primary source of funding to attack these high-dollar fixes.”

Parker: “The courthouse needs work done; this is a historical building in our county and I want to preserve it. The hospital needs to be discussed what we should do with it. The hospital does not need to sit there. We should have enough funds to pay for those projects if we can get spending in this county under control and make fiscally responsible choices.”

Jordan: “Improving broadband in our county is a pressing need. It was made very clear during the past two years that we need to take steps for improvement in this area. There are places in this county that have very limited, poor or even no internet access at all. Broadband is also very important to our students because internet access is essential at school and, especially, at home.

“We are working with the appropriate companies to enhance the internet broadband infrastructure in our area as soon as possible. Paying for those needs may be possible through financial assistance from the state and federal governments.

TDA: Pasquotank has the second-lowest tax rate among 14 surrounding counties (Currituck and Dare not included). What does the board need to do to keep that tax rate low while still providing necessary services to citizens?

Parker: “We have the 26th-highest tax rate in the state. We need to lower the tax rate to 58 cents. At this rate, it will still be low and it would still provide the money for necessary services. I will strive to keep spending under control.”

Jordan: “There are a couple of things that could happen simultaneously for the county to maintain a low tax rate. Businesses coming to or opening up in Pasquotank County is a good beginning. This economic development would result in increased business tax revenue. A byproduct of more county businesses could be more county residents.

“An increase in county residents would add to the residential tax base. Both of these increases to the tax base would help keep the tax rate low while still providing essential services to citizens.”

Overman: “Making educated and informed decisions will allow us to move forward without raising taxes. We need to give county staff the tools they need to research projects and give us the best practices in every department. Question every thing we do every year, rather than doing it because we always have. We need to make sure that we are being efficient in all of our departments.

“Small changes now prevent big expenses later. I am always looking at how we can do things better. Doing things better can often be done without spending dollars.”

TDA: What one part of county government would receive more attention if you were elected?

Overman: “With all of the county department budgets that we support, they are all extremely important to the user at any given time. They are all vital in making the county function properly.

“But with that said, education will always be a priority for me. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and College of The Albemarle are two departments that we support with tax dollars that we cannot afford to mess up. The education of our children and adults that are trying to expand their knowledge is so important to our county’s progress. Along with the other schools in our county, we must produce graduates that will push us to be better at everything that we do.”

Jordan: “As a county commissioner for the past four years, I’ve learned of a few parts of county government that I would focus on. Being on the Drainage Advisory Committee, I’ve seen that the water system in Newland needs consistent monitoring to address water quality issues.

“Also, countywide drainage continues to be one of the most significant water issues. Although attention to our water issues in the county aren’t addressed as an official part of county governance, I do consider it a topic of priority for public safety.”

Parker: “All of them. But especially in the mental health facilities, we have 1,300 mental illness patients in county and then the Sheriff’s Department.”

