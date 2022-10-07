Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Michael James Nunley, 49, Fulton
Graveside services for Michael James Nunley, age 49, of Fulton, will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 in the Greenlea Cemetery. Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in Fulton in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin to host annual Miss UTM and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival pageant
UT Martin will host the 59th annual Miss UT Martin and 23rd annual Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival pageants Saturday, November 5 in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom. The combined pageant is a preliminary to the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant held each July in Jackson. Contestants must be...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man arrested after shooting at deputies in four-hour standoff
A Martin man is in custody after shooting at Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night on Dunlap Road in Martin. Sheriff Terry McDade says 30-year-old William Anthony King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on multiple charges. The incident began just before 6:00...
thunderboltradio.com
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Drug investigation leads to arrests in Huntingdon
Two people from Carroll County are facing multiple drug charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. While serving a warrant Monday morning at a home in the 200 block of Maple Street, officers found drugs and paraphernalia in plain view...
thunderboltradio.com
Skyhawks Out Pace The Racers
The No. 14th ranked UTM football squad claimed its 3rd conference win of the season over Murray State 45 to 16 Saturday on the road. The Skyhawks were dominant on both sides of the ball, tallying 691 yard of combined offense and limiting the Racers to just 287 yards total.
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Football remains ranked No. 14 in Coaches Poll heading into bye week
The UT Martin football program maintained its No. 14 ranking in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 heading into the team’s bye week after a strong win at Murray State last weekend. Meanwhile, the Skyhawks dropped one spot to No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS Top...
Comments / 0