Broncos fans react to Thursday's game against Colts

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Broncos fans react to Thursday's game against Colts

The Denver Broncos are getting blasted online after a painful and ugly loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field Thursday night.

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration at what so far has been a pretty rough season.

Chris Long, a former NFL player, posted a screenshot of fans walking out of the stadium early saying, "Broncos country -- let's hide." Others shared memes and jokes about Nathaniel Hackett's decision-making, Russell Wilson's contract, and more.

On Thursday, the shows of frustration in Broncos County didn't let up, as expectations and reality for this season are quite far apart so far.

During "Hastings and Dover" on Altitude Sports Radio, callers flooded the guest line to air their grievances. Some blamed the coach and quarterback for the dreadful loss, while others pointed to injuries and tough luck.

"I just can't take this clown show in the state of Colorado in football period," one man said.

"There's a sucker born every day, but I never thought I'd be staring down the barrel of 2-3," another caller said.

Radio host, Josh Dover, fears the discontent may only get worse if the Broncos continue to struggle.

"They played bad, they were boring, and they lost," Dover said. "Post-Peyton [Manning], this is the most frustrated this fan base has been."

At Stoney's Bar and Grill, fans like Ryan Leopando turned to Major League Playoff games for the joy the blue and orange robbed them of Thursday night.

"We've got all these great players, and nobody is doing anything, and I'm not sure how or why they're not accomplishing their goals," said Leopando.

Longtime fan, Andrew Caratci, chose not to leave early from what was his first ever game at Empower Field at Mile High.  He, like many, is disappointed, but not giving up on the team.

"I'll still watch every single game, so it is what it is," Caratci said.

DENVER, CO
