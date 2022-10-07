ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things you’ll learn about yourself within the first few weeks of university

As a university fresher you are here in Lincoln to have the best night of your life every night and perhaps the worst mornings, but on top of learning about your nearest sick bucket or how the lecture rooms are numbered by floor first and then the actual room number, second you’ll also learn a lot about yourself and the person you might end up becoming all within the first couple of weeks.
Just 22 insane reasons Notts students didn’t get their deposits back

The end of the second semester can be a stressful time of year. For all students, it means anxiously waiting for examination results. But for some, it also means starting negotiations with landlords in order to keep their full deposit. It’s a rite of passage for student landlords to make deductions for the most insane and outlandish reasons. So we decided to ask Notts students for the reasons they didn’t get their deposit back and some of them are just plain petty.
From one student to another, here’s how I actively helped my mental health at university

When I moved to uni last year I was told all the time about how much fun it would be, how the friends I’d make would be ones for life and how much I’d earned this incredible experience. But actually being there was a different story. Moving away from home off the back of lockdowns and A-levels, being completely detached from familiar support systems that I didn’t even realise I’d had around me. Uni was harder than I could have ever anticipated.
Only a Lancs expert can get 10/10 in this campus buildings quiz

Lancaster University’s campus is big. Even for students who’ve been here for years, it can be difficult to find exactly where you’re meant to be. It doesn’t help that some of the buildings in Lancaster are named a little… quirkily. You want to get to Fylde Bar, but it’s not called Fylde Bar. You need to get to your Theatre lecture but there is no Theatre Building. Your PPE seminar is being held in the Physics Building, for some reason. There’s a barrage of little building quirks that make Lancs campus so uniquely lovable (and confusing).
This is your personality based on your favourite Brookes night out

Brookes students love a good night out. In Oxford, we have been blessed with several different student nights to attend every week and almost every day. Everyone has a favourite student night out and if you don’t, you definitely need to get out more. However, the student night out...
Nottingham Trent University wins Modern University of the Year 2023

Nottingham Trent University has won an award for Modern University of the Year. The award was given by The Times and The Sunday Times. In addition to this, the university has risen 28 places to 42nd in the Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. These commendations can be credited to...
Union calls on Edinburgh Uni to ‘find a different use’ for Principal’s house money

A union representing workers at Edinburgh University has called on it to “find a different use” for the money it spends on the maintenance of its Principal’s home. The University and College Union’s (UCU) Edinburgh branch has told The Edinburgh Tab that despite staff getting real-terms pay cuts and the ongoing student housing crisis, “there seems to always be money for senior perks”.
Durham University launches £2 meals on Too Good To Go

In the midst of a cost of living crisis, Too Good To Go has come to save Durham students. Durham University has launched £2 meals for students on the food waste app, provided by various colleges’ catering and University-owned cafés. You will have to be quick however, as the meals have proven very popular already and many are sold out for today.
“Can I get a hoya?”: TikToker interupts Cardiff Uni lectures

On Tuesday 4th of October, a TikToker named Ryan Katral, with the username @itsryankatral interrupted a second-year law class in the Centre for Student Life. He entered the lecture theatre and shouted: ‘can I get a hoya?’. The response to the TikToker’s outburst was confusion and silence, which after...
