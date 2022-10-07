Regardless of what amount of rain we might get this winter, gardening in California now means contending with the risk of drought conditions. Join Flows To Bay’s free webinar to learn how we can bolster the health of our gardens to be able to withstand long dry periods.The webinar will take place online on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10 – 11:30 am with a Q&A session at the end. More information about the webinar can be found here.

COLMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO