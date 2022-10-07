Read full article on original website
Tigers Stun Raiders for First Win
The Tigers hosted the Rouse Raiders on Thursday, looking for their first win of the season. The Tigers started the game with a haymaker, stunning the Raiders on a 60 yard run to take an 8-0 lead. The Raiders would respond with a deep shot of their own, but would miss the 2 point conversion; 8-6 Tigers.
Tough Day for the Tigers Losing 2 Games to Travis
The Tigers traveled to Woodson Field to take on the Mustangs from Travis Middle School. The Tigers started off a rough first half of football going into halftime losing 20-0. But the Tigers came into the 2nd half and showed their Tiger spirit and really battled. The Tigers managed to get on the board with the running game lead by Nickolas Gallegos and Devonte Wilson making the score 20-7. The Mustangs responded with another score making the lead and final score 27-7. Standouts for the Tigers: Rowdy Watson, Keshon Funches, Joel Navejas, Joseph Esquivel.
Tigers Home vs. Shoemaker – Teacher Appreciation
No cash at gate; tickets at the door via use of QR code only. Please, no re-entry or outside food. 3:35 p.m. JV & Varsity report to 8th period; begin setup and pre-game warmup. 4:00 p.m. Freshmen Red released from class; report to gym. 5:30 p.m. Main gym: Junior Varsity;...
BMS 8th Grade Travel Itinerary vs Bonham 10/11/22
4:00 pm – B Team leaves for Bonham MS. 4:30pm – B Team Arrives at Bonham MS. 5:00pm – B Team Game vs Bonham MS. 4:45pm – A Team leaves for Bonham MS. 5:15pm –A Team Arrives at Bonham MS. Approx. 6:15pm- A Team Game...
Travel Itinerary for District Meet in Temple
All food will need to be dropped off by 2:00 PM. Link for Jason’s Deli closes 12:00 PM the day before. 2:30 PM: Students will be called out of class to get dressed. 3:00 PM: Bus will leave SBMS to pickup BMS athletes. 3:20 PM: Arrive at Lions Park...
