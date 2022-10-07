The Tigers traveled to Woodson Field to take on the Mustangs from Travis Middle School. The Tigers started off a rough first half of football going into halftime losing 20-0. But the Tigers came into the 2nd half and showed their Tiger spirit and really battled. The Tigers managed to get on the board with the running game lead by Nickolas Gallegos and Devonte Wilson making the score 20-7. The Mustangs responded with another score making the lead and final score 27-7. Standouts for the Tigers: Rowdy Watson, Keshon Funches, Joel Navejas, Joseph Esquivel.

BELTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO