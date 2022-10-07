Read full article on original website
Family fun at the fair – here’s our list of can’t-miss attractionsKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
More fall fun headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Tour ATL W/ FLY GUY DC in Lexus NX360 MagazineAtlanta, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
healthleadersmedia.com
Chief Nurse Builds a Kinder World Within the Walls of Northside Hospital Forsyth
The Kindness Initiative has changed the culture as it’s expanded throughout the Northside Hospital System. — Carolyn Booker, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth, in Cumming, Georgia, was troubled how violence was making its way into places she considered to be sacred and safe: schools, churches, and hospitals.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football community reacts to ‘big flip’ of running back Roderick Robinson
It may have taken a little while longer than usual, but Georgia finally has its running back for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Dell McGee was able to flip 4-star running back Roderick Robinson on Monday afternoon. The San Diego, Ca., native flipped his commitment from UCLA following a visit to...
fox5atlanta.com
South Georgia family finds refuge from chaos of childhood cancer diagnosis
ATLANTA - Tripp and Kimberly Lasseter have a long history with the Ronald McDonald House near Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. This has been their home away from home for half of Tripp's life, since they arrived here from Adel, Georgia, 200 miles away, unsure of what the future held.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
Passenger says man sneaked onto Delta flight in security breach at Atlanta’s airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Passengers said a Delta pilot told them he had to return to the gate because a passenger had managed to sneak onto the plane without a ticket. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at Atlanta’s Hartsfield...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football defenders laugh off Auburn ‘demolish’ comments: ‘I found it funny’
ATHENS — Nolan Smith smiled when asked about it. Zion Logue let out a chuckle. Jamon Dumas-Johnson admitted there was no way to ignore the comments made by Auburn center Brandon Council. The Auburn offensive lineman told reporters on Wednesday that if Auburn could keep Georgia out of its...
Teen girls' mental health: A warning to parents
ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story discusses death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988. An Atlanta mental health activist started her own resource for struggling Black youth when...
10NEWS
6th-grade student allegedly knocked unconscious by bullies at Georgia school, family says no one called for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A sixth-grade boy was allegedly knocked unconscious after an assault by his own classmates, his mother said, and claims the school is doing nothing to protect him. Demi Oche said her son was being bullied at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain. She said she's...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade
Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
atlantatribune.com
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
NOLA.com
Alabama, Georgia are no longer the favorites to win the college football national title
Ohio State is the favorite to win the 2023 national championship for the first time since Caesars Sportsbook posted college football futures in January. This marks the first time that a non-SEC team has sat atop the board, as Alabama or Georgia had been favored at every other point. The...
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
ATHENS, Ga. — Vince Dooley, who guided the University of Georgia to a national title and six Southeastern Conference football titles, has been hospitalized with a “mild case” of COVID-19, a school spokesperson said Saturday. Dooley, 90, was supposed to make an appearance at the University of...
'I feel I can hold him close to my heart' | 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt honored, remembered at vigil
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt was a star prep football player before being gunned down in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville shopping center last week. Family and friends took time to honor Elijah's memory Sunday evening as the small Jackson County community of Jefferson prepares for his funeral this week.
Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta
Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
WXIA 11 Alive
Weekly North Georgia fall foliage update
ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. As the hours of daylight shrink and we get further into fall, an array of fall colors will be unmasked on deciduous trees across North Georgia. Bright sunny days and crisp, cool overnights can create the most spectacular of fall foliage...
