Las Vegas, NV

FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons trade Pro Bowl LB to Cleveland Browns

The Atlanta Falcons are unloading a contract while the Cleveland Browns are rolling the dice on a former Pro Bowl linebacker. The Falcons have pulled off their first trade since the Brian Edwards trade with the Las Vegas Raiders as they are trading their veteran linebacker to another AFC team that is putting all their eggs in the basket this year.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Active for Bears-Vikings NFL Week 5 Game

David Montgomery active for Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
CBS Sports

Vikings vs. Bears updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings won both of their matches against the Chicago Bears last season (17-9 and 31-17) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Minnesota and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings should still be riding high after a victory, while Chicago will be looking to right the ship.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Justin Fields throws for 208 yards in Week 5

Justin Fields completed 15 of his 21 passes for 208 yards against the Vikings. His touchdown pass came on a little pop pass to Velus Jones for a nine-yard score. Fields added 47 yards on eight carries but had a long touchdown run called back due to a holding penalty.
NFL

