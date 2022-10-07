Read full article on original website
Montclair, Glen Ridge declare water emergency after massive water main break
Two communities in New Jersey have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley last Wednesday.
Nutley water main shut down, gushing water stops days after break
NUTLEY, N.J. -- A state of emergency is in place in at least two northern New Jersey towns.This after a massive water main break that had been creating problems since last week, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.By Sunday night, finally, the leak in the affected pipe on Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley was sealed. On Wednesday, the nearly 6-foot water main broke, sending water gushing out like a river and flooding some homes nearby.Even though there has been progress, it is still impacting towns which rely on the North Jersey District water supply. Starting Saturday, Montclair and Glen Ridge issued a state...
Montclair declares state of emergency because of water crisis
Montclair Township has officially declared a state of emergency due to an ongoing water crisis. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
State of Emergency Declaration
To all the citizens and persons within the municipality of Montclair, New Jersey and to all departments, divisions and bureaus of the municipal government of Montclair, New Jersey:. WHEREAS, pursuant to the powers vested in me by (Chapter 251 of the Laws of 1942 as amended and supplemented, N.J.S.A. App....
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
