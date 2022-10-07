ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Nutley water main shut down, gushing water stops days after break

NUTLEY, N.J. -- A state of emergency is in place in at least two northern New Jersey towns.This after a massive water main break that had been creating problems since last week, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.By Sunday night, finally, the leak in the affected pipe on Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley was sealed. On Wednesday, the nearly 6-foot water main broke, sending water gushing out like a river and flooding some homes nearby.Even though there has been progress, it is still impacting towns which rely on the North Jersey District water supply. Starting Saturday, Montclair and Glen Ridge issued a state...
State of Emergency Declaration

To all the citizens and persons within the municipality of Montclair, New Jersey and to all departments, divisions and bureaus of the municipal government of Montclair, New Jersey:. WHEREAS, pursuant to the powers vested in me by (Chapter 251 of the Laws of 1942 as amended and supplemented, N.J.S.A. App....
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
