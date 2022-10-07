Read full article on original website
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
Lawsuits looking to block SAFE-T Act stacking up as Pritzker signals changes ahead
(The Center Square) – Amending Illinois’ SAFE-T Act likely won’t happen until after the November election that's less than a month away, but it’s becoming more clear changes are ahead before implementation on New Year’s Day. The lawsuits against the state trying to block the...
Illinois quick hits: Heating bills expected to spike; Passengers recount poor Amtrak experience
With winter approaching, there is a good chance Illinoisans will be paying more to heat their homes. The problem is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat a majority of homes in the state. Nicor, the utility serving a large portion of Illinois, estimated its average residential customer...
Illinois comptroller candidates make pitch month before election
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois comptroller made their pitches for why Illinois residents should elect them Nov. 8. The candidates were recently hosted separately by ABC 7 to discuss the election, which is now under a month away. Incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza...
Illinois judges sign declaration to keep politics out of judicial elections
(The Center Square) – Officials from different Illinois judiciary groups across the state have introduced a Declaration of Judicial Independence to inform the public of the threat of misinformation before the election. The Illinois Judges Association, representing 1,250 sitting and retired judges in Illinois, introduced the declaration on Tuesday...
Lenox Tower Improvements Completed in Metro East
COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work on Lenox Tower, a $10.1 million project to modernize rail operations, improve safety and enhance the mobility of goods, people and services throughout Metro East, has been completed. The project, a joint federal and state effort with several railroads, reconfigured an outdated network of tracks and signals, while replacing a 97-year-old trackside control tower and transferring its functions to a centralized facility.
