Read full article on original website
Related
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy […]
In Style
The Future of Fashion Is Extravagant
One of the best things about working in fashion (or adjacent to it at least) is getting to live in the future. When the present feels stressful or downright dystopian, biannual Fashion Weeks provide a glimpse into another time, six months down the road. Sure, the seasonal calendar can make these runway shows feel out-of-touch with the here and now, but taken another way, it’s an opportunity to disconnect from all that and imagine the fantastical what-if.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comfortable Trousers Are Everywhere Right Now—Here Are 8 Under-$100 Pairs You Need in Your Wardrobe
If you're seeing trousers left and right, trust me, you're not seeing things. A pant that has long been associated with "business attire," trousers are flooding the internet, and are now making their way back into our closets (just like cargo pants) as this fall's "it" pant. It's with good reason, though—trousers are crisp, comfortable to wear, and ultra sleek. Best of all? They look really gorgeous with a pair of sneakers (or loafers—it's a "Choose Your Adventure" type style situation). And this fall, we're spotting several under-$100 statement pairs that everyone can rock.
WKRG
Crocs are spiking in popularity for ‘Croctober’: Here are the most unique worth shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although Crocs stilettos never really caught on as a trend, the world’s fascination with these Croslite clogs never really died out either. Introduced in 2002, any waning popularity these amphibious shoes may have experienced over the past two decades has been offset by the trend that prioritizes comfort. That, and the fact that your favorite celebrity has probably been photographed sporting them as well.
John Lewis’ hot new designer? It’s you! Thanks to fashion trailblazer determined to create clothes women want to wear
Most women have experienced that crushing disappointment when a pair of fabulous boots won’t zip up beyond the calf, or the sleeves of a delicious winter coat won’t slide over a jumper without cutting off circulation in the arms. This is not just a matter of fashion brands...
thezoereport.com
H&M's Trendy Knitwear Pieces Are All So Cozy & Affordable
The change in seasons offers you an opportunity to refresh your wardrobe rotation. Right now, you may find yourself storing away your breezy linen dresses and sheer tops while swapping in a sweater or denim jacket to snuggle into for the fall temperatures. As you reevaluate your closet, chances are you know what’s missing from your sartorial arsenal, too. It could be a colorful knit jumper or a quality cashmere cardigan, but either way there is one convenient spot where you can stock up on all the basic and trendy knitwear pieces: H&M. The Swedish retailer’s new arrivals section is teeming with said selections, and all at affordable price points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the Market for a New Sofa? Here Are 6 Sustainable (and Seriously Comfy) Options
It’s that time again. Maybe you just moved and you need a new sofa for your space. Maybe your current couch is sagging a little bit too much in the middle, or a mysterious (and of course, seemingly uncleanable) stain has appeared on the side. Or maybe you just want to treat yourself to a new, comfy centerpiece for your living room. Whatever the reason, it’s time for a new sofa.
ABC News
Navigating your way through secondhand shopping — from thrift shops to pre-loved luxury
With inflation and higher prices across industries, many people are closely examining how to save or make their dollars stretch further. Fashion isn't exempt from the conversation, and part of the reason why there's been an ongoing uprise within the secondhand shopping market. From thrift stores to online consignment shops,...
Zalando Joins Brands Backtracking on Sustainability Claims
Zalando has dropped its sustainability “flag” after a Norwegian jury presented the Berlin-based fashion purveyor with its inaugural grønnvaskingsprisen, or greenwashing prize, last week. The online retailer, which serves 25 European markets, debuted the concept in 2019 to help consumers more easily locate products made with better-for-the-planet materials or processes. Zalando had decided to do this, it said then, because it saw an uptick in searches for terms such as “organic” or “fair trade” on its website, indicating a groundswell of interest in clothing and footwear with those attributes. The flag started appearing on sneakers, jeans and dresses by brands such...
anothermag.com
At Valentino, a Clever Marriage of Minimalism and Maximalism
When I met Pierpaolo Piccioli in July, around his Autumn/Winter Valentino couture show, we wound up talking about minimalism. Minimalism chez Valentino is kind of a contradiction in terms: Valentino occupies a baroque palazzo where every ceiling is a frescoed mini-masterpiece, and Piccioli’s clothes aren’t known for being quiet or stripped back. He’s rather more likely to create a gargantuan gown of satsuma taffeta or leopard lamé, or a dress smothered with a few thousand hot magenta feathers. But Piccioli was talking about the minimalism of a look entirely embroidered with crystals and pearls, a sheath dress and matching boots, the model herself then smothered by Dame Pat McGrath in matching glitter. There was a minimalism, Piccioli reasoned, in the monochrome. I could see what he meant. Little did I know, he was hinting at what was to come for his Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
I’m a Fashion Writer & These are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping During The Amazon Early Access Sale
Listen up, fellow fashion girls. Over the next two days, you’re going to be seeing a lot of incredible Amazon Prime Day fashion picks (courtesy of yours truly) so it’s time to put your competitive shopping hat on and pull your credit card out of your cute wallet (it’s probably woven and Bottega Veneta inspired). On October 11th and 12th, Amazon will be putting tons of your favorite fashion brands on sale but in the meantime, there are incredible early access sale picks already on the site. I personally can’t resist the opportunity to get the perfect beaded shoulder bag at...
hypebeast.com
Loro Piana Launches New CashDenim Series
Following its most recent collection with Hiroshi Fujiwara, Loro Piana‘s artisans in Piedmont, Italy met with the denim experts in Japan’s Bingo Province for a knowledge exchange. Loro Piana is known as the world’s largest cashmere manufacturer while the Bingo region holds cult status amongst jeans fanatics, serving as a home to over 100 denim-related companies.
Essence
Eloquii Launches Affordable Plus Size Bridal Collection
In true Eloquii style, this collection features fashion-forward pieces made for every size bride. The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived — Walmart-owned plus-size fashion brand Eloquii has introduced a dedicated bridal business for plus size women. And in true Eloquii style, this collection features fashion-forward pieces made for every size bride — so gone are the days where plus women have been limited in their fashion options.
getnews.info
Women’s denim jackets are a classical piece of clothing ideal for any occasion
The unassuming denim jacket is a surprisingly straightforward piece of apparel. Although it may not come to mind when someone thinks of denim or even classic style, almost everyone has one and looks fantastic in one. The popularity of the straightforward denim jacket might be attributed to its adaptability. What was originally a simple labor jacket may now be customized to fit individuals of every age, gender, and fashion preference.
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA3' Deals & Steals on fall fashion accessories
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on fall fashion accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as RainCaper, Jambu & Co. and more. The deals start at just $7.99 and are up to 74% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her...
Comments / 0