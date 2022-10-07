ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Style

The Future of Fashion Is Extravagant

One of the best things about working in fashion (or adjacent to it at least) is getting to live in the future. When the present feels stressful or downright dystopian, biannual Fashion Weeks provide a glimpse into another time, six months down the road. Sure, the seasonal calendar can make these runway shows feel out-of-touch with the here and now, but taken another way, it’s an opportunity to disconnect from all that and imagine the fantastical what-if.
Well+Good

Comfortable Trousers Are Everywhere Right Now—Here Are 8 Under-$100 Pairs You Need in Your Wardrobe

If you're seeing trousers left and right, trust me, you're not seeing things. A pant that has long been associated with "business attire," trousers are flooding the internet, and are now making their way back into our closets (just like cargo pants) as this fall's "it" pant. It's with good reason, though—trousers are crisp, comfortable to wear, and ultra sleek. Best of all? They look really gorgeous with a pair of sneakers (or loafers—it's a "Choose Your Adventure" type style situation). And this fall, we're spotting several under-$100 statement pairs that everyone can rock.
WKRG

Crocs are spiking in popularity for ‘Croctober’: Here are the most unique worth shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although Crocs stilettos never really caught on as a trend, the world’s fascination with these Croslite clogs never really died out either. Introduced in 2002, any waning popularity these amphibious shoes may have experienced over the past two decades has been offset by the trend that prioritizes comfort. That, and the fact that your favorite celebrity has probably been photographed sporting them as well.
thezoereport.com

H&M's Trendy Knitwear Pieces Are All So Cozy & Affordable

The change in seasons offers you an opportunity to refresh your wardrobe rotation. Right now, you may find yourself storing away your breezy linen dresses and sheer tops while swapping in a sweater or denim jacket to snuggle into for the fall temperatures. As you reevaluate your closet, chances are you know what’s missing from your sartorial arsenal, too. It could be a colorful knit jumper or a quality cashmere cardigan, but either way there is one convenient spot where you can stock up on all the basic and trendy knitwear pieces: H&M. The Swedish retailer’s new arrivals section is teeming with said selections, and all at affordable price points.
Well+Good

In the Market for a New Sofa? Here Are 6 Sustainable (and Seriously Comfy) Options

It’s that time again. Maybe you just moved and you need a new sofa for your space. Maybe your current couch is sagging a little bit too much in the middle, or a mysterious (and of course, seemingly uncleanable) stain has appeared on the side. Or maybe you just want to treat yourself to a new, comfy centerpiece for your living room. Whatever the reason, it’s time for a new sofa.
Sourcing Journal

Zalando Joins Brands Backtracking on Sustainability Claims

Zalando has dropped its sustainability “flag” after a Norwegian jury presented the Berlin-based fashion purveyor with its inaugural grønnvaskingsprisen, or greenwashing prize, last week. The online retailer, which serves 25 European markets, debuted the concept in 2019 to help consumers more easily locate products made with better-for-the-planet materials or processes. Zalando had decided to do this, it said then, because it saw an uptick in searches for terms such as “organic” or “fair trade” on its website, indicating a groundswell of interest in clothing and footwear with those attributes. The flag started appearing on sneakers, jeans and dresses by brands such...
anothermag.com

At Valentino, a Clever Marriage of Minimalism and Maximalism

When I met Pierpaolo Piccioli in July, around his Autumn/Winter Valentino couture show, we wound up talking about minimalism. Minimalism chez Valentino is kind of a contradiction in terms: Valentino occupies a baroque palazzo where every ceiling is a frescoed mini-masterpiece, and Piccioli’s clothes aren’t known for being quiet or stripped back. He’s rather more likely to create a gargantuan gown of satsuma taffeta or leopard lamé, or a dress smothered with a few thousand hot magenta feathers. But Piccioli was talking about the minimalism of a look entirely embroidered with crystals and pearls, a sheath dress and matching boots, the model herself then smothered by Dame Pat McGrath in matching glitter. There was a minimalism, Piccioli reasoned, in the monochrome. I could see what he meant. Little did I know, he was hinting at what was to come for his Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
StyleCaster

I’m a Fashion Writer & These are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping During The Amazon Early Access Sale

Listen up, fellow fashion girls. Over the next two days, you’re going to be seeing a lot of incredible Amazon Prime Day fashion picks (courtesy of yours truly) so it’s time to put your competitive shopping hat on and pull your credit card out of your cute wallet (it’s probably woven and Bottega Veneta inspired). On October 11th and 12th, Amazon will be putting tons of your favorite fashion brands on sale but in the meantime, there are incredible early access sale picks already on the site.  I personally can’t resist the opportunity to get the perfect beaded shoulder bag at...
hypebeast.com

Loro Piana Launches New CashDenim Series

Following its most recent collection with Hiroshi Fujiwara, Loro Piana‘s artisans in Piedmont, Italy met with the denim experts in Japan’s Bingo Province for a knowledge exchange. Loro Piana is known as the world’s largest cashmere manufacturer while the Bingo region holds cult status amongst jeans fanatics, serving as a home to over 100 denim-related companies.
Essence

Eloquii Launches Affordable Plus Size Bridal Collection

In true Eloquii style, this collection features fashion-forward pieces made for every size bride. The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived — Walmart-owned plus-size fashion brand Eloquii has introduced a dedicated bridal business for plus size women. And in true Eloquii style, this collection features fashion-forward pieces made for every size bride — so gone are the days where plus women have been limited in their fashion options.
getnews.info

Women’s denim jackets are a classical piece of clothing ideal for any occasion

The unassuming denim jacket is a surprisingly straightforward piece of apparel. Although it may not come to mind when someone thinks of denim or even classic style, almost everyone has one and looks fantastic in one. The popularity of the straightforward denim jacket might be attributed to its adaptability. What was originally a simple labor jacket may now be customized to fit individuals of every age, gender, and fashion preference.
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals on fall fashion accessories

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on fall fashion accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as RainCaper, Jambu & Co. and more. The deals start at just $7.99 and are up to 74% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her...
