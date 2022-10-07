When I met Pierpaolo Piccioli in July, around his Autumn/Winter Valentino couture show, we wound up talking about minimalism. Minimalism chez Valentino is kind of a contradiction in terms: Valentino occupies a baroque palazzo where every ceiling is a frescoed mini-masterpiece, and Piccioli’s clothes aren’t known for being quiet or stripped back. He’s rather more likely to create a gargantuan gown of satsuma taffeta or leopard lamé, or a dress smothered with a few thousand hot magenta feathers. But Piccioli was talking about the minimalism of a look entirely embroidered with crystals and pearls, a sheath dress and matching boots, the model herself then smothered by Dame Pat McGrath in matching glitter. There was a minimalism, Piccioli reasoned, in the monochrome. I could see what he meant. Little did I know, he was hinting at what was to come for his Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

