Here’s why 500 gathered Saturday at Bellingham City Hall
“This is not about caring for women and girls. This is about controlling them,” said Bellingham City Council Member Kristina Michele Martens, quoting the poet Amanda Gorman.
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
Puget Sound Energy to increase natural gas rates 17 percent for residential customers
BELLEVUE, Wash., October 6, 2022—On Monday, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) files with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) to increase natural gas rates effective on November 1, 2022. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. A typical residential natural gas customer the uses 64 therms per month would...
Highway 2 closed again as crews remove tree damaged by Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has closed Sunday morning while crews remove a tree that has fallen across the roadway after it was damaged by the Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The closure went into effect shortly before 8 a.m.
National study names Bellingham in top 3 areas to expect home prices to drop
Bellingham followedCrestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida, and Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington, markets.
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
Bellingham driver suspected of vehicular homicide, DUI in I-5 crash with pedestrian Friday
It is the fifth fatal crash on Whatcom County highways involving DUI so far in 2022.
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
Friday morning crash second fatal incident along I-5 in Bellingham in less than 12 hours
The crash, which is closing the right lane of southbound I-5 near the Bakerview exit, has Friday morning traffic backed up to Ferndale.
Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location
After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Woman reportedly throws jug full of urine at boyfriend during downtown Bellingham argument
The jug hit the victim in the hip, though he was not seriously injured, police report.
Bellingham woman suspected of attempting to bite store employee during downtown robbery
The woman reportedly stole a bag of Chex Mix from the convenience store.
Police seize 11 firearms, ammo, knives, body armor after Tuesday’s Whatcom motel standoff
“Based on the weapons seized at the scene, this situation could have easily taken a very different path,” Ferndale Police Chief Kevin Turner said in a statement Thursday.
Need affordable groceries? These stores have the best staple prices in Bellingham
We checked the prices at area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
Motorcycle thief leads State Patrol on wild chase near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – An attempted motorcycle thief had his ambitions cut short after the bike he was stealing ran out of gas. Washington State Patrol troopers saw the thief speeding on I-5 NB in Ferndale last Friday evening, September 30th, according to court documents. At one point, troopers clocked...
Blaine Police continue receiving questions about cat attacks. Here’s what they found
“We have seen a lot of conversation and received multiple inquiries about cats being attacked in Blaine,” the department reported.
Bellingham Police report arresting man for the 68th time
According to the department’s incident log, the arrest was for “several local warrants, felony PC, and possession of a dangerous weapon.”
Lynden, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynden. The Nooksack Valley High School football team will have a game with Lynden Christian High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Archbishop Murphy High School football team will have a game with Lynden High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
