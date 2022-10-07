ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Western Front

Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location

After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
kpug1170.com

Motorcycle thief leads State Patrol on wild chase near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – An attempted motorcycle thief had his ambitions cut short after the bike he was stealing ran out of gas. Washington State Patrol troopers saw the thief speeding on I-5 NB in Ferndale last Friday evening, September 30th, according to court documents. At one point, troopers clocked...
FERNDALE, WA

