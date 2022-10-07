Read full article on original website
Related
advocatemag.com
Halloween events, fall fundraisers in East Dallas
Several East Dallas organizations are having events to raise funds and celebrate fall and Halloween this year. We’re keeping track of the activities. Lakewood Elementary-Geneva Heights Elementary fall festival. Two neighborhood elementary schools are collaborating on a fall festival, a fundraiser for both schools. The event will include carnival...
advocatemag.com
Lakewood Service League unveils new playground at Lakewood Park
Neighbors met with the Lakewood Service League and local leaders to unveil the new playground equipment at Lakewood Park. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at the park Sunday, was attended by Dallas 9 City Council member Paula Blackmon and her appointee to the Dallas Park and Recreation Board, Maria Hasbany, herself a former president of the Lakewood Service League.
advocatemag.com
Bread Winners under new ownership
Bread Winners, the Uptown-based restaurant known for weekend brunch with a location at NorthPark (in the former Cibus Italian spot), has a new owner. After 28 years, the restaurant chain founded by Jim and Cindy Hughes has sold to real estate investor Josh Bock and his company Strategy Capital. However, not all of the family has left the business.
advocatemag.com
Home-buying workshop from Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce this week
Learn the options for affordable home-buying from the City of Dallas during a workshop from the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce this week. The workshop touches on everything necessary to becoming a homeowner and features City Councilmember Casey Thomas and the city’s housing manager, Reese Collins. Three affordable homebuilders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
On ‘America’s safest cities’ study, Dallas determined not very safe
Dallas has more uninsured residents than almost any other metro in the nation, which is one reason our city comes in at a sad No. 166 (of 180) on WalletHub’s latest survey of ‘2022’s safest cities in America.’. The financial advice website’s researchers looked at factors including...
advocatemag.com
Dallas Arboretum president, CEO announces retirement
Mary Brinegar, the president and CEO of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, is retiring within the next year. Brinegar has held the position for 27 years, and she will remain there until a new president and CEO is named, the arboretum says in a press release. The arboretum will...
Comments / 0