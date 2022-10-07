A food vendor at the State Fair of Texas takes more than experience, tenacity and drive. It’s easy to apply, but vendors from previous years are given the right of first refusal, which means that slots rarely open up. Once you’re in, it can be quite the golden ticket. Food booths at the fair can earn as much as $1 million in the one month they’re open every year, and vendor licenses at the fair are often passed down through generations. There were no Black food vendors for the first 78 years of the fair until Huey Nash opened Little Bob’s BBQ there in 1964, three years after the fair was desegregated. It took Nash five years and pressure from the Black Chamber of Commerce to get his license. He was the only Black concessionaire at the fair until the early ’80s. Now, about half of the food booths are Black-owned. (More)

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO