Retro Advocate: Meet Little Bob’s BBQ at the State Fair circa 1964 and Ray Wylie Hubbard
A food vendor at the State Fair of Texas takes more than experience, tenacity and drive. It’s easy to apply, but vendors from previous years are given the right of first refusal, which means that slots rarely open up. Once you’re in, it can be quite the golden ticket. Food booths at the fair can earn as much as $1 million in the one month they’re open every year, and vendor licenses at the fair are often passed down through generations. There were no Black food vendors for the first 78 years of the fair until Huey Nash opened Little Bob’s BBQ there in 1964, three years after the fair was desegregated. It took Nash five years and pressure from the Black Chamber of Commerce to get his license. He was the only Black concessionaire at the fair until the early ’80s. Now, about half of the food booths are Black-owned. (More)
Photos: How East Dallas gets in the Halloween spirit
We’re a week into October, and our neighborhood is preparing for Halloween. That includes planning costumes, stocking up on candy and, of course, decorating the house. It’s a busy time for everyone. The State Fair of Texas has started, the big Red River game is this weekend, and football season is in full swing for high school, college and pro leagues. People are getting holiday plans nailed down, flights booked, menus set.
Texas Women’s Foundation hosted 37th annual luncheon with Allyson Felix as keynote speaker
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Texas Women’s Foundation’s 37th Annual Luncheon happened Thursday at the Hilton Anatole with guests, sponsors and high school students from across Dallas-Fort Worth. The Lake Highlands-based organization’s event was sponsored by Dallas Mavericks and hosted retired Olympic athlete and current entrepreneur Allyson Felix...
