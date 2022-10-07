Read full article on original website
Alyssa Thompson subs in for Megan Rapinoe on U.S. Women's National Team
The 17-year-old soccer star from California becomes the youngest player to debut for the national team since 2016
Norco and Murrieta Valley shatter Southern Section scoring record in epic overtime battle
For the first time in CIF Southern Section history, 150 points were scored in a game on Friday. And nobody will be surprised to hear which teams are to thank. Norco and Murrieta Valley, two of the top 25 teams in the section and highest-scoring teams in the state, finished regulation at 69-69 ...
Look: No. 2 Mater Dei upsets No. 1 St. John Bosco in Southern California football showdown
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Before about 10,000 fans at the Santa Ana Bowl, No. 2 Mater Dei defeated No. 1 St. John Bosco 17-7 on Friday night. The teams had entered the matchup undefeated after their first six games of the 2022 season. In a highly-anticipated battle between the...
