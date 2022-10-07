Read full article on original website
Related
krwg.org
AG Balderas is among 4 finalists for president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is a finalist for president of Northern New Mexico College. He's one of four people being considered for the post, along with Dr. Patricia Trujillo, the deputy secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department. The other two finalists...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Mexico residents to claim $400 direct one-time payments is today
The deadline for low-income households in New Mexico to apply for a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400 is today. The stimulus check, being administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department, is accepting applications until 5 p.m. today through the YES New Mexico website. The fourth check is intended for low-income households, according to the state.
Kearney Hub
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
Six months in: what’s the outlook for New Mexico’s cannabis industry?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little over six months since recreational cannabis sales began in New Mexico. Retailers have sold more than $135 million in product, and the state has over 1,500 licensed premises. After a seemingly big start for the state’s new industry, you might wonder what’s next? Should New Mexico expect more, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
New Mexico Chile farmers impacted by Monsoon aftermath
SOCORRO, N.M. — The aftermath of Monsoon season has impacted New Mexico Chile farmers. Glen Duggins of Cinco Estrella Chile Farms said the rush of flood waters and heavy rain from this year's monsoon has destroyed his crops over the past few months. "The rain just kept coming and...
Some New Mexico lawmakers debate higher tax rate for alcohol
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has chosen an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for next year.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review
New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
newmexicopbs.org
Military Impact on New Mexico
10.07.22 – The Line Opinion Panel talks through a new study from the University of New Mexico that quantifies the economic impact of the military in the state. Gene asks if environmental costs should have been factored into the data. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelist(s):. Diane Snyder, fmr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico doesn’t need higher taxes…on alcohol or anything else
Despite having no less than $2.5 billion in surplus revenue next year when the Legislature convenes, New Mexico Democrats are making noise about raising taxes on alcohol. Currently, New Mexico’s alcohol taxes are right in the middle when it comes to US states. So, why would legislators want to raise taxes? A report from New Mexico Indepth released earlier this year included all manner of harrowing statistics including those below.
searchlightnm.org
New Mexico Struggles to Follow Through on Promises to Reform Child Welfare System
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Searchlight New Mexico. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Four years ago, kids in New Mexico’s child welfare system were in a dire situation. Kids were being...
KIDS・
railfan.com
Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
PNM bill payment assistance available next weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance Fair on October 15 will connect PNM and other utilities directly with those in need. Other community support groups will also be on hand to provide flu shots, free diapers, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away
Researchers say the Spanish language spoken by many New Mexicans, their family members and ancestors is starting to disappear.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that you should definitely try if you love good food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list and where you can find them.
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
lascrucesbulletin.com
‘Big Cats of New Mexico’ is Oct. 13 presentation at Farm and Ranch Museum
Mountain lion research in New Mexico is the subject of the next Culture Series at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, the museum said in a news release. The “Big Cats of New Mexico” presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, is organized and...
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Four New Mexico breweries claim medals at Great American Beer Festival
For a good long while, it appeared that 2022 would see New Mexico breweries bring home the fewest medals since Chama River was the lone medalist in 2010. As the category numbers dwindled down, three different breweries picked up medals to bring the state’s total to four. Rowley Farmhouse...
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
A glance at the ballot: Early voting begins Oct. 11
Early voting in Doña Ana County and throughout New Mexico begins Tuesday, Oct. 11. Statewide and local candidates are on the ballot, along with three state constitutional amendments, four City of Las Cruces general obligation (GO) bond questions and three City of Sunland Park GO bond questions. DATES. Tuesday,...
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
