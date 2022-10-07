Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Mission Prep pulls away from Lompoc for huge Mountain League win
Lompoc led Mission Prep 35-34 in the second half of Friday's pivotal Mountain League game in San Luis Obispo. Mission Prep scored the game's final 27 points and captured a critical Mountain League win over the Braves.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
Prep football: Saturday's scores
Prep football: Saturday, Oct. 8, scores from across the Southland
Sac-Joaquin Section: Woodland Christian improves to 6-1 after 62-12 win over Delta
Cardinals continue to look like a section small-school power under coach Mike Paschke
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 7!
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey holds off Scotts Valley, 18-14 The Toreadores take the lead in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from QB Preston White to WR Kavon Collins. Monterey improves to 3-0 in Mission Division play. Scotts Valley is now 0-2, but with losses to two quality opponents in Monterey and Soquel High.
Fontana Herald News
PREP FOOTBALL: Summit will face Kaiser in Sunkist League opener on Oct. 13
The football teams from Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills all acquired victories in their final non-league games this past week as they got ready for the start of Sunkist League action, which gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 13. • On Oct. 6, Summit trounced San Gorgonio, 45-0, to raise its...
