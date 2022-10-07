ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 7!

SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey holds off Scotts Valley, 18-14 The Toreadores take the lead in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from QB Preston White to WR Kavon Collins. Monterey improves to 3-0 in Mission Division play. Scotts Valley is now 0-2, but with losses to two quality opponents in Monterey and Soquel High.
