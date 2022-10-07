Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
NME
Pavement perform ‘Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent’ for the first time in 26 years
Pavement have performed their ‘Perfect Sound Forever’ cut ‘Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent’ live for the first time since 1996 – watch the performance below. Released in 1991, ‘Perfect Sound Forever’ marked the third EP from the indie outfit. The performance of one of its lead songs, ‘Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent’, went down last night (October 8) at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia, coming as part of Pavement’s current North America headline tour.
Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour
For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota. The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy...
American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together
American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
Jack White Calls Loretta Lynn “The Greatest Female Singer/Songwriter Of The 20th Century”
Something a little more swanky from Loretta Lynn’s rolodex… “Portland, Oregon.” With a heavy rock influence and killer guitar solo to open up the tune, “Portland, Oregon” was a much different sound than the rest of Lynn’s singles, but still a damn good one. It is so fitting that the insanely talented Jack White is featured on the record with Lynn. Two of Nashville’s finest in their genre. White has been very vocal on social media about Loretta Lynn’s impact […] The post Jack White Calls Loretta Lynn “The Greatest Female Singer/Songwriter Of The 20th Century” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
withguitars.com
Courtney Marie Andrews Releases New Album Today: “Loose Future”
“She’s beautiful. I love her so much.. Reminds me of early Joni Mitchell.” – ELTON JOHN. “On the other side of heartbreak a songwriter finds her richest work” – 4/5 MOJO. “As artistic futures go, Andrews’ looks cast-iron secure” – 8/10 UNCUT.
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Guitarist Billy Strings on crafting his own brand of bluegrass
The speed with which Billy Strings flies his fingers across the strings of his guitar is stupefying. Not surprising – he'd already picked out his dream gig back in kindergarten, writing, "When I grow up, I want to be a blue grass player.""I mean, that is amazing, first, to just even know what that was at that age," said correspondent Conor Knighton. "I mean, I was already, like, a sort of musician already," Strings replied. Billy Strings (born William Apostol) earned his nickname while growing up in central Michigan, playing guitars almost as big as he was, playing with musicians...
King Crimson announce physical release for new documentary
In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson at 50 will be available on Blu-ray and eight disc box set
NME
Watch Pavement bring out Kurt Vile to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’ in Philadelphia
Pavement brought Kurt Vile out on stage in Philadelphia on Wednesday night (October 5) to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’. Check out footage below. Frontman Stephen Malkmus stepped back to let Vile sing lead vocals while he joined in with his guitar. Vile later posted a video of the occasion on Instagram, which Cloud Nothings frontman Dylan Baldi was on hand to film.
Mike Portnoy thinks the new Slipknot album is "their Sgt Pepper"
Prog metal legend Mike Portnoy has high praise for Slipknot's The End, So Far, even comparing it to a Beatles classic
withguitars.com
Dermot Kennedy Announces New Track & Biggest Ever UK Tour
TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT THE O2 IN LONDON. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE AND SADNESS’, a song taken from his upcoming second album ‘SONDER’ out on Nov 4th via Island Records/Interscope. Pre-order ‘Sonder’ here.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Trailer: ‘Only Murders’ Star Opens Up About Mental Health
Selena Gomez, the Only Murders in the Building star, is opening up about her struggles with mental health in the upcoming Apple Original Films documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, and today Apple dropped the first trailer. “How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?” Gomez asks during the clip from the film, which chronicles the actor’s years-long journey through such health issues as lupus and bipolar disorder. Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the trailer was released today on World Mental Health Day, in support of global mental health education...
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Lamb of God, and more
Press play for the latest from Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Lamb of God, Jazmine Sullivan, Broken Bells, Hozier, and more this week on Audacy All New.
nippertown.com
Stick Men to Bring Unique Flavor of Prog Rock to Strand Theatre, October 9th
HUDSON FALLS – Coming to the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls on October 9th is Stick Men. Consisting of Pat Mastelotto, Tony Levin, and Markus Reuter, the prog-rock trio always excites music enthusiasts with their performance, which centers heavily on the Chapman Stick and drums. In 2007, Levin released...
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
R.E.M.’s ‘Automatic for the People': The Story Behind Every Song
R.E.M. had become rock royalty by the dawn of the '90s, and they kept their hot streak going with their eighth album, Automatic for the People. The LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, was certified four-times platinum by the RIAA and received near-universal acclaim upon its release on Oct. 5, 1992.
