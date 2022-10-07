The speed with which Billy Strings flies his fingers across the strings of his guitar is stupefying. Not surprising – he'd already picked out his dream gig back in kindergarten, writing, "When I grow up, I want to be a blue grass player.""I mean, that is amazing, first, to just even know what that was at that age," said correspondent Conor Knighton. "I mean, I was already, like, a sort of musician already," Strings replied. Billy Strings (born William Apostol) earned his nickname while growing up in central Michigan, playing guitars almost as big as he was, playing with musicians...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO