25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Week 7: State Golf, Volleyball, Post-Game and Jim Dandy

(25 News Now) - Friday brought us week 7 of high school football and also Day 1 of the IHSA State Golf Finals with the boys in Bloomington-Normal and the girls in Decatur. In volleyball, Metamora and Normal U-High both started the Bloomington Central Catholic Saints Volleyball Shootout at the Shirk Center with wins over Dee-Mack and Mt. Zion respectively. Day 2 of the tournament is Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WLFI.com

Girls Soccer sectional championship results across our area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Girls Soccer sectional championship results from across our area:. West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 7-0. McCutcheon def. Lafayette Jeff, 2-1. Sectional No. 38. Faith Christian def. Central Catholic, 2-1. West Lafayette, McCutcheon and Faith Christian will now move on to compete in their respective...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
