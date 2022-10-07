Read full article on original website
Highland VB falls at Hartley
Highland was topped by Bishop Hartley, the top-ranked team in Division II, by scores of 17-25, 10-25 and 23-25 on Saturday. The Scots got 12 kills from Kameron Stover, while Larsen Terrill picked up 20 assists, 16 digs and three aces. Camryn Miller tallied 15 digs and both Brooke Schott and Zoya Winkelfoos added four kills.
Mount Gilead boys’ XC tops at Harding
The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team won the 21-team Marion Harding Invitational on Saturday. MG was led by Will Baker, who took second place with a time of 15:55.2. Parker Bartlett took fourth in 16:14.5, while Reed Supplee claimed seventh place in 16:27.2. Owen Hershner placed 28th in 16:59.5 and Aaron Gannon ran 39th in 17:15.6. Cole Hershner took 72nd in 18:03.9, while Nathan Smith finished 92nd in 18:32.8.
Morrow County Chamber presents Student of the Month
MORROW COUNTY- Her name is Anna Erlsten. She is a senior at Northmor HS and her parents are Mark and Katy Erlsten. Brendan Gwirtz is the principal there and he spoke very highly of Anna. She is not only kind and caring, but also artistic, creative, and extremely bright. She uses her artistic abilities at her school by painting a large mural in the library. She is working on painting the locker room as well. She is also active in the agriculture program as well as the cheer team. Anna plans to attend college for either art therapy and/or art education. The Chamber was proud to present her as their “Student of the Month” at their September luncheon.
