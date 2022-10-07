Read full article on original website
Related
Health IT for Emerging “Payviders”
Though doubts about the benefits of the “payvider” model certainly exist, the success of recent payer-provider partnerships showcases the potential of these programs to improve the patient and provider experience. A study of Aetna’s integrated program, for example, found that plan members could realize significant savings for high-cost chronic conditions and experience fewer hospital admissions. A similar report from Cigna echoed these conclusions, finding that integrated benefit plans resulted in increased patient engagement. Synthesizing data from payers and providers increases visibility into the patient, giving healthcare professionals the context they need to improve health outcomes and streamline care.
KevinMD.com
How pediatricians can get involved with behavioral health
That was the feeling of many pediatricians nationwide as we were hit in the face with the bomb of the COVID pandemic and all of the challenges it would bring, notably in the demands for mental health care. This skyrocketing demand led to the declaration of a state of emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021 and a call for pediatricians to do more to address these mental health needs in clinics. Unfortunately, this urge came to a group that was already stretched thin by an ever-growing list of impossible demands. Though everyone knows that a pediatrician does not cower at adversity. Rather, they throw on their armor and act to serve the good of their patients, even if it means taking on mental health care in clinical practice.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
LSVT-BIG Therapy as Effective Online as in Clinic for Parkinson’s
Four weeks of physical therapy — specifically, the Lee Silverman Voice Therapy (LSVT)-BIG program — given via telemedicine led to improvements in life quality and symptoms in Parkinson’s disease patients similar to those observed with in-person use of LSVT-BIG, according to a small study. Larger studies of...
beckerspayer.com
Clover Health launches LiveHealthy Rewards Program
Clover Health has unveiled a new program aiming to drive quality health outcomes by incenticing members to complete predetermined tasks. Under the LiveHealth Rewards Program, every member is supplied with a LiveHealthy Flex Plus Visa card and reward dollars are added after the health-related activities are completed, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Fax Solutions Alleviate Administrative Burden and Reduce Costs
At the LeadingAge Illinois 2022 Annual Meeting, Elizabeth McLaren, VP of Reimbursement and Community-Based Services, along with Steven Wermuth, MPA at Strategic Health Care, presented their analysis on the top billing mistakes. What did they find? Within long-term care providers, 8-10% of Medicare Advantage claims were denied. Shockingly, the 10% denial rate impacted revenue by $200 million! They also found that 80% of denied claims are due to missing or incorrect information used during intake and admission.
Patient Care Delayed at Large Hospital Chain After Ransomware Attack
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) – A ransomware attack at one of the country's largest hospital chains disrupted care at hospitals from Seattle to Tennessee last week. The attack on CommonSpirit Health, the fourth-largest U.S. health system with 140 hospitals, led to delays in surgeries, patient care and appointments. The Chicago-based company did not share information about how many hospitals were affected but said last week it had experienced...
curetoday.com
Hereditary Cancer Demands a New Medical Discipline
I'm suggesting a new medical discipline called "previvology" that is dedicated to the detection of genetic mutations and the prevention or early detection of cancers that are associated with them. Sometimes we are forced to learn things in our life whether we choose to or not. Learning about hereditary cancer...
AMA
How to assemble the best team to integrate mental health care
Building the right team is a foundational step to incorporating mental health care into your primary care practice. The right team can help with integrating behavioral health care to better treat your patients in a setting in which they are comfortable. The right team can also bring more long-term patient and professional satisfaction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
medtechdive.com
Friday Q&A: Paige CEO Andy Moye on how digital pathology is changing the diagnostic game
As artificial intelligence makes its way into hospitals and laboratories, pathologists are starting to use software tools to help with cancer detection. New York-based Paige has developed a number of computer-aided tools to screen for cancer. In September 2021, the company received de novo clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for a software tool that can flag potential prostate cancer cases in tissue slides, the first product of its kind.
Desktop Health Receives FDA Clearance for SmileGuard™ Resin for Durable and Comfortable Orthodontic and Dental Appliances
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing solutions for personalized medicine, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of SmileGuard resin, a breakthrough light-curable biocompatible material for the fabrication of strong and flexible bite splints and other orthodontic and dental appliances. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005202/en/ Desktop Health is launching SmileGuard, a breakthrough light-curable biocompatible material for 3D printing strong and flexible bite splints and other orthodontic and dental appliances. Dentists and labs can use SmileGuard to 3D print bite splints, night guards, and mouth guards in the office in as little as one hour, allowing same-day delivery. (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Virtual Nurse Rx Introduces Medical Coder & Biller Services For Mental Health Professionals
Virtual Nurse Rx is a leading provider of medical coding and billing services for mental health professionals. Our certified medical coders and billers can help you improve your billing accuracy and get paid faster. Contact us today to learn more about our services. Virtual Nurse Rx, the leading provider of...
A key step on the road to health equity: improving patient flow
Earlier this year, the National Academies reported that more than 20 percent of all donated organs are wasted, despite the fact that “on average, 17 people die every day from the lack of available organs for transplant.” The major cause of this waste was a lack of available surgeons to perform surgery at the time needed to harvest and transplant donated organs.
News-Medical.net
Fast Track to Fertility program can significantly speed up the time to treatment
When struggling to conceive, every second that ticks by feels precious. That makes it easy to get discouraged: 65 percent of those who seek fertility care eventually discontinue treatment, the majority due to stress. That's why Penn Medicine recently instituted a telemedicine-driven program aimed at seeing patients more quickly and starting treatments sooner. The program, Fast Track to Fertility, cut the time between when patients initially reached out for help to when they received their first treatment by half-;getting them on the path to parenthood roughly a month and a half sooner, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
MedicalXpress
Smartphones show promise as electronic stethoscopes
A mobile phone app which records a user's heartbeat could pave the way for doctors to monitor cardiac patients remotely, new research suggests. In a study led by King's and Maastricht University, researchers analyzed more than 5,000 heart sound recordings captured on the "Echoes" app and ruled the quality was good enough it could be used by the general population.
Psychiatric Times
Medication Modification Equivalent for Virtual and In-Person Psychiatric Visits
Amal Mumtaz, MD, Aisha O. Adigun, MD, Rif S. El-Mallakh, MD. Mental health leads with 36% of all outpatient visits and 39% of all telehealth services. What effect does this have on psychiatric practice?. CLINICAL INSIGHTS. Over the past 3 years, the worldwide spread of COVID-19 has created disruption and...
News-Medical.net
The present and future role of nurses in the new digital health era
In a recent review published in JMIR Nursing, researchers reviewed nursing practices and additional skills required to be mastered by nurses in the digital health revolution, with the use of digital technologies exponentially increasing during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. Nursing roles have expanded digitally and evolved to...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Standardized Ultrasound-Guided PIV Insertions Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs
A new study from PICC Excellence shows that standardizing ultrasound-guided PIV insertions in a hospital setting using an innovative sterile barrier dressing reduced costs by 73% and staff time for insertions by 50%, while also improving both patient and nursing staff satisfaction. The results were presented in a poster by...
Comments / 0