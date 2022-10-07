Read full article on original website
one37pm.com
Making Music Seems Easy For Southern Rapper Big Bratt
Big Bratt is very early in her career, but is showing all of the tell-tale signs of an artist to pay attention to. According to her Spotify bio, she's just 17 years old, but her music and digital presence are way beyond her years. She just reportedly signed to Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, and it makes plenty of sense; she's got an awful lot of talent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Believes Canada Is Dominating Hip Hop: “Don’t Get It Twisted”
The Konvict Muzik founder also praised Atlanta for its influence on the culture. Akon is not one to hold back his thoughts and options on the state of hip hop. The chart-topping star and business man has taken some time away from the music scene to build his personal and global success — but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping a finger on the pulse of the culture.
Migos is Still a Group — But so are Quavo and Takeoff
When the members of Atlanta rap group Migos each dropped individual solo albums in the past — Quavo and Takeoff in 2018, Offset in early 2019 — there wasn’t much doubt about the future of the rap trio who’d collectively conquered commercial heights. The same might have been said of Quavo and Takeoff’s newest album Only Built For Infinity Links, released today, were it not for ongoing tension between Offset and label Quality Control Music. Last month, he filed a lawsuit against the label over ownership of his solo recordings, accusing QC of “knowingly violating” his rights to his...
howafrica.com
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle
American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
NBA Youngboy Returns With ‘3800 Degrees’
Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
TMZ.com
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day
Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
Fans React To YG’s New “How To Rob A Rapper” Track
YG released his new album after a three year hiatus. The only issue is that fans are questioning one of the standout tracks on the project.
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET
DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show. For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to...
thesource.com
Jermaine Dupri Confirms a Bad Boy and So So Def VERZUZ Battle Is Coming
With the VERZUZ disagreement seemingly resolved, shows are on the way back. After a preliminary public talk to bring Jermaine Dupri and Diddy to the VERZUZ arena stalled in the summer, the So So Def leader revealed on stage the battle is still happening. “I’m saying this to let y’all...
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
ETOnline.com
Coolio Dead at 59: Celebrities React to the GRAMMY-Winning Rapper's Death
In the wake of Coolio's untimely death on Wednesday, famous fans and collaborators who knew the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper took to social media to pay tribute and share memories. Coolio -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, at the age of...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Big Tigger and 'Rap City' Makes Encore Return with Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and More
The longest-running rap show, Rap City’ 22 with the legendary Big Tigger, returned for the second year in a row following an extended hiatus. The long-time host, accompanied by DJ Blue Diamonds on the ones and twos, sat down with some of the industry’s most significant influences and tomorrow’s rising stars for a discussion surrounding everything hip hop music and culture.
