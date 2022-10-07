Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO