2022 will become one of the toughest and most challenging in the cryptocurrency industry’s history. The year has brought about some of the most bizarre events the industry has ever seen, and as we approach the end of the fourth quarter, there is no telling what lies in store. As it stands, the ongoing bear market, which began in the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, is all everyone within the industry is talking about. Spanning over four months, it is the longest bear market in crypto history and by far the most challenging.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO