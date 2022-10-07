Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del ReyLet's Eat LAMarina Del Rey, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
9 Unique PSL Coffees In LA That Will Make You Leave The Big ChainsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
sneakernews.com
The Iconic “Black/Cement” Lands On The Jordan Zion 2
In many of Jordan Brand’s current roster of signature shoes, the past has certainly informed the future. The Zion 2 is an indication of utilizing cherished elements of the past with modern technology, a direction all the more apparent when classic OG colorways are being used. Seen here in...
Essence
Nike Celebrates HBCU Culture And Communities With Latest Yardrunners Class And Product Collection
The athleisure brand also announced its Yardrunners Class of 2022. Nike just launched an exclusive collaboration with HBCUs and announced its third iteration of the Yardrunners Class. The sportswear brand’s latest collection features apparel and accessories from 19 HBCUs. The footwear was co-created with four women part of Nike’s...
sneakernews.com
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
sneakernews.com
THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1
Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
SI:AM | Joe Musgrove Finishes the Mets
He was historically dominant as the Padres advanced to the NLDS.
sneakernews.com
Sashiko Styling Appears On The Nike Air Max 97
Nike is no stranger to incorporating Japanese influences, often drawing inspiration from the country’s rich culture as well as their traditional craftsmanship. And in the case of their newest collection, which has featured two Dunk Lows thus far, the brand is leaning heavily on the latter — specifically, the art of sashiko.
Jordan Brand Taps 33-Year Nike Inc. Veteran Tonia Jones to Lead Its Women’s Business
There’s a new leader of the Jordan Brand women’s business — and she’s a familiar face inside Nike. Tonia Jones, a 33-year veteran of Nike Inc., is now the global VP and GM of women’s at Jordan Brand. “This is an awesome responsibility for Tonia to continue leading our women’s business. This role is such a critical piece of achieving balanced growth across the brand. It requires someone who has a strong respect for our legacy, and passion to create our future. We’re excited about Tonia returning to the Jordan team,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams told FN. Her most recent role at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Perficient Expands Partnership with Dallas Mavericks, Announces Multi-Year Agreement
SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest
sneakernews.com
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style
The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
Comments / 0