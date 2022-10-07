ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board presented its first rebuttal to the city’s forensic audit of a failed $118 million power plant project. On Monday, coming out of an executive session to discuss legal matters around the report, BPUB shared a statement. In that, BPUB cited “some potential factual issues” with the city’s report. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

New PUC project to improve access to electricity in the Valley

The Valley is getting much-needed improvements to its power grid. The Public Utility of Commission of Texas ordered the construction of six new transmission lines and proposed three new substations that will improve the Valley's access to power. "Sometimes there's not enough highway to get all of the electricity down...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see influx of COVID-19 cases

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
South Padre Island, TX
State
Florida State
City
Harlingen, TX
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
KRGV

Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say

Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
PHARR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricane Preparedness#Emergency Management#Hurricanes#Emergency Managers
ValleyCentral

A look inside the Texas DPS Crime Lab

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In 2021 the Texas Department of Public Safety in Weslaco took in about 9,000 cases. The DPS crime lab was implemented in 1937 at Camp Mabry in Austin and today there are 16 labs across the state. ValleyCentral got an inside look at the DPS crime lab in Weslaco and how […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Major water leak in San Benito under repair

Work to repair a major water leak in San Benito is expected to continue through Monday, according to the city. The water leak on Business 77 near Dick Dowling is affecting a large area, according to a Saturday social media post from the city of San Benito. Although there is...
SAN BENITO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
kurv.com

Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa

A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy