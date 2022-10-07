Read full article on original website
Related
BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board presented its first rebuttal to the city’s forensic audit of a failed $118 million power plant project. On Monday, coming out of an executive session to discuss legal matters around the report, BPUB shared a statement. In that, BPUB cited “some potential factual issues” with the city’s report. […]
KRGV
New PUC project to improve access to electricity in the Valley
The Valley is getting much-needed improvements to its power grid. The Public Utility of Commission of Texas ordered the construction of six new transmission lines and proposed three new substations that will improve the Valley's access to power. "Sometimes there's not enough highway to get all of the electricity down...
Alamo to close portion of expressway this afternoon to reconstruct fatal scene
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing a scene on Interstate 2/U.S. 83 after someone died at the location. At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 2 (US 83) will be temporarily closed for about an hour between Tower Road and Valverde Road, in Alamo as […]
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see influx of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 135 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 135 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. A woman from in her 50s from Mission, a woman in her 70s or older from San Juan, and a man in his 70s...
Residents voice anger at BPUB meeting following failed power plant project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board met publicly Monday for the first time since the release of a forensic review of BPUB’s failed attempt to build multimillion dollar power plant. The audience at the meeting erupted in cheers and applause in response to a resident’s public comments, calling upon the board to take […]
KRGV
Cameron County health authority encourages residents to get the flu shot
Valley residents are being urged to get their flu shots. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says flu hospitalizations have not changed and right now that's a good thing. Castillo says pediatric offices in Cameron County are overwhelmed. Since kids started going back to school, flu cases have increased.
KRGV
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Brownsville PUB customers demand answers at first board meeting since release of forensic audit
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Monday night after an hours-long closed-door session it will conduct a review of the forensic audit that alleges customers were charged $118 million for a project that never came to fruition. In a prepared statement, BPUB Chair Sandra Saenz claimed there are factual issues...
A look inside the Texas DPS Crime Lab
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In 2021 the Texas Department of Public Safety in Weslaco took in about 9,000 cases. The DPS crime lab was implemented in 1937 at Camp Mabry in Austin and today there are 16 labs across the state. ValleyCentral got an inside look at the DPS crime lab in Weslaco and how […]
KRGV
Made in the 956: Valley hotel owner gives housing to families in need
Most people stay in hotels when they're on vacation or on a business trip, but one Valley man who owns some hotels is using them to help his community. Hiren Govind is the chief operating officer for the Qube Hotel Group, a career that started with his dad. "He's been...
KRGV
Major water leak in San Benito under repair
Work to repair a major water leak in San Benito is expected to continue through Monday, according to the city. The water leak on Business 77 near Dick Dowling is affecting a large area, according to a Saturday social media post from the city of San Benito. Although there is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ketk.com
Near South Padre Island, Coast Guard seizes 220-pounds of fish from Mexican boat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican fishing crew hauled in 220-pounds of fish caught illegally in U.S. federal waters last week offshore South Padre Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Authorities seized red snapper, illegal fishing gear and the fishing crew’s boat. Three fishermen were detained and...
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
kurv.com
Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa
A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
Comments / 0