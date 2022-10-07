Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
University of Connecticut
Huskies Win OT Thriller For Best Start Since 1975-76
Hartford, Conn. - The UConn Huskies wrapped up a two-game series against Union College with a thrilling Overtime victory to move the Huskies to 4-0-0 on the season. UConn sophomore Chase Bradley finished with one assist in addition to scoring the game winner. UConn moves to 4-0-0 on the season,...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Blanks Smith Voc
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Monument Mountain football team gave Smith Vocational no chance to win on Friday, not letting a single point through in the team's 45-0 victory. The Spartans scored the first touchdown of the game with 3:51 left in the first quarter. They scored again at...
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow High School athlete makes impact on and off the field
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One sophomore at East Longmeadow High School is not letting his intellectual disabilities hold him back from playing the sport he loves. Eric Cole recalled the student section cheering for him after a highlight captured by Western Mass News, one he will never forget. But his...
NewsTimes
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Undefeated showdowns on week five of the Friday Night Football Frenzy
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Week five featured two match ups of undefeated teams on the Friday Night Football Frenzy. Oxford (5-0) hosted Quaboag (4-1) in a rematch of a playoff game from a season ago. After the defenses largely controlled the first half, Oxford's offense gained control in the fourth quarter en route to a 26-7 win. Quarterback Lucas Lambert once again showed off his dual threat capability by rushing for a touchdown and throwing for three more.
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
Temperatures drop Columbus Day weekend in New England
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on why it's about to get a lot cooler this weekend.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall festival returns in Longmeadow with a new name and brand
Longmeadow residents were deeply disappointed when the pandemic interrupted the forty year tradition of Long Meadow Days on the town green.
Springfield’s Oktoberfest celebration continues for second night
Springfield's Oktoberfest has returned to Fort Street in downtown Springfield, and it's a local favorite with a lot of people looking forward to celebrating the second and final night on Saturday.
Springfield’s Graffiti Jam on Gasoline Alley to feature more than 20 artists
Springfield's 2nd annual public Graffiti Jam featuring more than 20 artists is to be held on Saturday.
Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement
There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Springfield fire called to electrical issue at Western New England University
Firefighters were called to a building on the Western New England University campus.
MGM Springfield to host Classic Car Show
Car lovers are invited to stroll to MGM Springfield Plaza and Armory Square as cruisers showcase their rides on Saturday.
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of East Hampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
Roca’s Young Mother’s Program holds first graduation ceremony in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Tatiana Silva, in a traditional cap and gown, held her head high walking into the lobby that had been transformed into an event space adorned with glittering, rose gold balloons and white roses. She was one of nine participants to complete the Young Mothers Program at Roca,...
nbcboston.com
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
HGTV’s House Hunters Visited the Berkshires For an Episode This Week
When you're looking for a nice place to chill, there's definitely a lot worse places you can go instead of the Berkshires. So, why not go ahead and make your way to western Massachusetts? That where HGTV's 'House Hunters' headed for an episode over this past week. A 36-year old...
Springfield Police Department holds food drive
The "Faith and Blue" weekend that began Friday with a pledge for greater harmony between Springfield Police and the neighborhoods they protect concluded Sunday with a food drive.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
Comments / 0