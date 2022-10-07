ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

University of Connecticut

Huskies Win OT Thriller For Best Start Since 1975-76

Hartford, Conn. - The UConn Huskies wrapped up a two-game series against Union College with a thrilling Overtime victory to move the Huskies to 4-0-0 on the season. UConn sophomore Chase Bradley finished with one assist in addition to scoring the game winner. UConn moves to 4-0-0 on the season,...
HARTFORD, CT
iBerkshires.com

Monument Mountain Blanks Smith Voc

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Monument Mountain football team gave Smith Vocational no chance to win on Friday, not letting a single point through in the team's 45-0 victory. The Spartans scored the first touchdown of the game with 3:51 left in the first quarter. They scored again at...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow High School athlete makes impact on and off the field

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One sophomore at East Longmeadow High School is not letting his intellectual disabilities hold him back from playing the sport he loves. Eric Cole recalled the student section cheering for him after a highlight captured by Western Mass News, one he will never forget. But his...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
NewsTimes

Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding

ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
ROCKY HILL, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Undefeated showdowns on week five of the Friday Night Football Frenzy

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Week five featured two match ups of undefeated teams on the Friday Night Football Frenzy. Oxford (5-0) hosted Quaboag (4-1) in a rematch of a playoff game from a season ago. After the defenses largely controlled the first half, Oxford's offense gained control in the fourth quarter en route to a 26-7 win. Quarterback Lucas Lambert once again showed off his dual threat capability by rushing for a touchdown and throwing for three more.
OXFORD, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
MassLive.com

Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement

There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
College Basketball
whdh.com

Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of East Hampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
GRANVILLE, MA

