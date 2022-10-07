Comparison of the effectiveness of thiamethoxam and its main metabolite clothianidin after foliar spraying and root irrigation to control Myzus persicae on peach

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Measuring Zak phase in room-temperature atoms
Cold atoms provide a flexible platform for synthesizing and characterizing topological matter, where geometric phases play a central role. However, cold atoms are intrinsically prone to thermal noise, which can overwhelm the topological response and hamper promised applications. On the other hand, geometric phases also determine the energy spectra of particles subjected to a static force, based on the polarization relation between Wannier-Stark ladders and geometric Zak phases. By exploiting this relation, we develop a method to extract geometric phases from energy spectra of room-temperature superradiance lattices, which are momentum-space lattices of timed Dicke states. In such momentum-space lattices the thermal motion of atoms, instead of being a source of noise, provides effective forces which lead to spectroscopic signatures of the Zak phases. We measure Zak phases directly from the anti-crossings between Wannier-Stark ladders in the Doppler-broadened absorption spectra of superradiance lattices. Our approach paves the way of measuring topological invariants and developing their applications in room-temperature atoms.
Phys.org
New banana disease is spreading and poses threat to Africa's food security
A new banana fungus is rapidly spreading across the globe. It hit Africa a decade ago, and the advance of the disease poses a threat to Africa's food security, a genetic study conducted by Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and Utrecht University reveals. Plant Pathology Professor Gert Kema and his colleagues sound the alarm.
Nature.com
Stem cell microencapsulation maintains stemness in inflammatory microenvironment
International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 48 (2022) Cite this article. Maintaining the stemness of the transplanted stem cell spheroids in an inflammatory microenvironment is challenging but important in regenerative medicine. Direct delivery of stem cells to repair periodontal defects may yield suboptimal effects due to the complexity of the periodontal inflammatory environment. Herein, stem cell spheroid is encapsulated by interfacial assembly of metal-phenolic network (MPN) nanofilm to form a stem cell microsphere capsule. Specifically, periodontal ligament stem cells (PDLSCs) spheroid was coated with FeIII/tannic acid coordination network to obtain spheroid@[FeIII-TA] microcapsules. The formed biodegradable MPN biointerface acted as a cytoprotective barrier and exhibited antioxidative, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory activities, effectively remodeling the inflammatory microenvironment and maintaining the stemness of PDLSCs. The stem cell microencapsulation proposed in this study can be applied to multiple stem cells with various functional metal ion/polyphenol coordination, providing a simple yet efficient delivery strategy for stem cell stemness maintenance in an inflammatory environment toward a better therapeutic outcome.
Nature.com
Ultracompact topological photonic switch based on valley-vortex-enhanced high-efficiency phase shift
Topologically protected edge states based on valley photonic crystals (VPCs) have been widely studied, from theoretical verification to technical applications. However, research on integrated tuneable topological devices is still lacking. Here, we study the phase-shifting theory of topological edge modes based on a VPC structure. Benefiting from the phase vortex formed by the VPC structure, the optical path of the topological edge mode in the propagation direction is approximately two-fold that of the conventional optical mode in a strip waveguide. In experiments, we show a 1.57-fold improvement in Ï€-phase tuning efficiency. By leveraging the high-efficiency phase-shifting properties and the sharp-turn features of the topological waveguide, we demonstrate an ultracompact 1"‰Ã—"‰2 thermo-optic topological switch (TOTS) operating at telecommunication wavelengths. A switching power of 18.2"‰mW is needed with an ultracompact device footprint of 25.66"‰Ã—"‰28.3"‰Î¼m in the wavelength range of 1530"“1582"‰nm. To the best of our knowledge, this topological photonic switch is the smallest switch of any dielectric or semiconductor 1"‰Ã—"‰2/2"‰Ã—"‰2 broadband optical switches, including thermo-optic and electro-optic switches. In addition, a high-speed transmission experiment employing the proposed TOTS is carried out to demonstrate the robust transmission of high-speed data. Our work reveals the phase-shifting mechanism of valley edge modes, which may enable diverse topological functional devices in many fields, such as optical communications, nanophotonics, and quantum information processing.
Nature.com
Development and large-scale validation of the Watch Walk wrist-worn digital gait biomarkers
Digital gait biomarkers (including walking speed) indicate functional decline and predict hospitalization and mortality. However, waist or lower-limb devices often used are not designed for continuous life-long use. While wrist devices are ubiquitous and many large research repositories include wrist-sensor data, widely accepted and validated digital gait biomarkers derived from wrist-worn accelerometers are not available yet. Here we describe the development of advanced signal processing algorithms that extract digital gait biomarkers from wrist-worn devices and validation using 1-week data from 78,822 UK Biobank participants. Our gait biomarkers demonstrate good test"“retest-reliability, strong agreement with electronic walkway measurements of gait speed and self-reported pace and significantly discriminate individuals with poor self-reported health. With the almost universal uptake of smart-watches, our algorithms offer a new approach to remotely monitor life-long population level walking speed, quality, quantity and distribution, evaluate disease progression, predict risk of adverse events and provide digital gait endpoints for clinical trials.
Nature.com
Individual characteristics of adolescent psychiatric patients accessing psychotherapy in China
Most mental health problems develop during childhood and adolescence, so identifying the mental health needs and care pathways of adolescents is crucial to improving prevention. This study aimed to understand the characteristics of adolescent patients with mental disorders receiving psychotherapy in China. Data were collected retrospectively from the psychotherapy records of 116 patients at the Weifang Mental Health Centre. Information collected included demographics, stressors, duration of psychotherapy, and clinical diagnosis. Chi-square tests and negative binomial regression models were used to explore the relationship between demographic and clinical variables. The results showed that depression was the most common diagnosis, followed by anxiety and stress-related disorders and bipolar and related disorders. Rural patients were more likely to report family stress, while urban patients were more likely to report school stress. Female patients were more likely to report family stress and to be diagnosed with depression. Family stress, social stress, school stress, patient origin and economic conditions were all significant predictors of the duration of psychological treatment. This study helps to understand the characteristics and psychotherapeutic needs of adolescents with mental disorders who receive psychotherapy in China so that the positive role of psychotherapy in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of mental disorders can be better utilised.
Nature.com
One-pot H/D exchange and low-coordinated iron electrocatalyzed deuteration of nitriles in DO to Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines
Developing a step-economical approach for efficient synthesis of Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines (Î±,Î²-DAEAs) with high deuterium ratios using an easy-to-handle deuterated source under ambient conditions is highly desirable. Here we report a room-temperature one-pot two-step transformation of aryl acetonitriles to Î±,Î²-DAEAs with up to 92% isolated yield and 99% Î±,Î²-deuterium ratios using D2O as a deuterium source. The process involves a fast Î±-C"‰âˆ’"‰H/C"‰âˆ’"‰D exchange and tandem electroreductive deuteration of C"‰â‰¡"‰N over an in situ formed low-coordinated Fe nanoparticle cathode. The moderate adsorptions of nitriles/imine intermediates and the promoted formation of active hydrogen (H*) on unsaturated Fe sites facilitate the electroreduction process. In situ Raman confirms co-adsorption of aryl rings and the C"‰â‰¡"‰N group on the Fe surface. A proposed H*-addition pathway is confirmed by the detected hydrogen and carbon radicals. Wide substrate scope, parallel synthesis of multiple Î±,Î²-DAEAs, and successful preparation of Î±,Î²-deuterated Melatonin and Komavine highlight the potential.
Nature.com
Inclusion of calcium phosphate does not further improve in vitro and in vivo osteogenesis in a novel, highly biocompatible, mechanically stable and 3D printable polymer
At a time of unpredictable challenges for health, one trend is certain: there is an exceedingly high demand for functional implants, particularly bone grafts. This has encouraged the emergence of bone tissue engineering substitutes as an alternative method to conventional bone grafts. However, the current approaches in the field face several limitations that have prevented the ultimate translation into clinical settings. As a result, many attempts have been made to fabricate synthetic bone implants that can offer suitable biological and mechanical properties.
Nature.com
Actinomycetes-derived imine reductases with a preference towards bulky amine substrates
Since imine reductases (IREDs) were reported to catalyze the reductive amination reactions, they became particularly attractive for producing chiral amines. Though diverse ketones and aldehydes have been proved to be excellent substrates of IREDs, bulky amines have been rarely transformed. Here we report the usage of an Increasing-Molecule-Volume-Screening to identify a group of IREDs (IR-G02, 21, and 35) competent for accepting bulky amine substrates. IR-G02 shows an excellent substrate scope, which is applied to synthesize over 135 amine molecules as well as a range of APIs' substructures. The crystal structure of IR-G02 reveals the determinants for altering the substrate preference. Finally, we demonstrate a gram-scale synthesis of an analogue of the API sensipar via a kinetic resolution approach, which displays ee >99%, total turnover numbers of up to 2087, and space time yield up to 18.10"‰g"‰Lâˆ’1 dâˆ’1.
Nature.com
Charge self-regulation in 1T'''-MoS structure with rich S vacancies for enhanced hydrogen evolution activity
Active electronic states in transition metal dichalcogenides are able to prompt hydrogen evolution by improving hydrogen absorption. However, the development of thermodynamically stable hexagonal 2H-MoS2 as hydrogen evolution catalyst is likely to be shadowed by its limited active electronic state. Herein, the charge self-regulation effect mediated by tuning Moâˆ’Mo bonds and S vacancies is revealed in metastable trigonal MoS2 (1T'''-MoS2) structure, which is favarable for the generation of active electronic states to boost the hydrogen evolution reaction activity. The optimal 1T'''-MoS2 sample exhibits a low overpotential of 158"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and a Tafel slope of 74.5"‰mV decâˆ’1 in acidic conditions, which are far exceeding the 2H-MoS2 counterpart (369"‰mV and 137"‰mV decâˆ’1). Theoretical modeling indicates that the boosted performance is attributed to the formation of massive active electronic states induced by the charge self-regulation effect of Moâˆ’Mo bonds in defective 1T'''-MoS2 with rich S vacancies.
Nature.com
PLEKHH2 binds Î²-arrestin1 through its FERM domain, activates FAK/PI3K/AKT phosphorylation, and promotes the malignant phenotype of non-small cell lung cancer
PLEKHH2 is an important FERM domain containing-protein. However, the role of PLEKHH2 in human solid tumors has not been reported yet. We report that PLEKHH2 showed enhanced cytoplasmic expression in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Its overexpression was positively correlated with high TNM stage, low differentiation, lymphatic node metastasis, and poor prognosis. In A549 and H1299 cells, high expression of PLEKHH2 significantly promoted cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and increased the expression of proliferation- and invasion-related proteins. It also enhanced the phosphorylation of FAK and promoted the activity of the PI3K/AKT pathway. Immunofluorescence and co-immunoprecipitation analyses were performed to elucidate the molecular mechanism underlying PLEKHH2-mediated regulation of proliferation and invasion in lung cancer cells. Upon transfection of full length PLEKHH2 or its FERM domain, we observed enhanced binding of PLEKHH2 to Î²-arrestin1, whereas FAK- Î²-arrestin1 binding was diminished and this led to an increase in FAK phosphorylation. PLEKHH2-mutant plasmids without the FERM domain could not effectively promote its binding to Î²-arrestin1, activation of FAK phosphorylation, PI3K/AKT activation, or the malignant phenotype. Our findings suggested that PLEKHH2 is an important oncogene in NSCLC. PLEKHH2 binding to Î²-arrestin1 through the FERM domain competitively inhibits Î²-arrestin1 binding to FAK, which causes the dissociation of FAK from the FAK-Î²-arrestin1 complex. Furthermore, the dissociation of FAK promotes its autophosphorylation, activates the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway, and subsequently promotes lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and invasion. These results provide evidence for the potential use of PLEKHH2 inhibition as an anticancer therapy.
Nature.com
NRSF/REST lies at the intersection between epigenetic regulation, miRNA-mediated gene control and neurodevelopmental pathways associated with Intellectual disability (ID) and Schizophrenia
Genetic evidence indicates disrupted epigenetic regulation as a major risk factor for psychiatric disorders, but the molecular mechanisms that drive this association remain to be determined. EHMT1 is an epigenetic repressor that is causal for Kleefstra Syndrome (KS), a genetic disorder linked with neurodevelopmental disorders and associated with schizophrenia. Here, we show that reduced EHMT1 activity decreases NRSF/REST protein leading to abnormal neuronal gene expression and progression of neurodevelopment in human iPSC. We further show that EHMT1 regulates NRSF/REST indirectly via repression of miRNA and leads to aberrant neuronal gene regulation and neurodevelopment timing. Expression of a NRSF/REST mRNA that lacks the miRNA-binding sites restores neuronal gene regulation to EHMT1 deficient cells. Significantly, the EHMT1-regulated miRNA gene set not only controls NRSF/REST but is enriched for association for Intellectual Disability (ID) and schizophrenia. This reveals a broad molecular interaction between H3K9 demethylation, NSRF/REST regulation and risk for ID and Schizophrenia.
Nature.com
Gut microbiome insights from 16S rRNA analysis of 17-year periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada spp.) Broods II, VI, and X
Periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada) have coevolved with obligate bacteriome-inhabiting microbial symbionts, yet little is known about gut microbial symbiont composition or differences in composition among allochronic Magicicada broods (year classes) which emerge parapatrically or allopatrically in the eastern United States. Here, 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing was performed to determine gut bacterial community profiles of three periodical broods, including II (Connecticut and Virginia, 2013), VI (North Carolina, 2017), and X (Maryland, 2021, and an early emerging nymph collected in Ohio, 2017). Results showed similarities among all nymphal gut microbiomes and between morphologically distinct 17-year Magicicada, namely Magicicada septendecim (Broods II and VI) and 17-year Magicicada cassini (Brood X) providing evidence of a core microbiome, distinct from the microbiome of burrow soil inhabited by the nymphs. Generally, phyla Bacteroidetes [Bacteroidota] (>"‰50% relative abundance), Actinobacteria [Actinomycetota], or Proteobacteria [Pseudomonadota] represented the core. Acidobacteria and genera Cupriavidus, Mesorhizobium, and Delftia were prevalent in nymphs but less frequent in adults. The primary obligate endosymbiont, Sulcia (Bacteroidetes), was dominant amongst core genera detected. Chryseobacterium were common in Broods VI and X. Chitinophaga, Arthrobacter, and Renibacterium were common in Brood X, and Pedobacter were common to nymphs of Broods II and VI. Further taxonomic assignment of unclassified Alphaproteobacteria sequencing reads allowed for detection of multiple copies of the Hodgkinia 16S rRNA gene, distinguishable as separate operational taxonomic units present simultaneously. As major emergences of the broods examined here occur at 17-year intervals, this study will provide a valuable comparative baseline in this era of a changing climate.
Nature.com
Neoadjuvant PD-1 blockade: a promising nonoperative strategy for mismatch repair"“deficient, locally advanced rectal cancer
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 361 (2022) Cite this article. In a prospective phase 2 study recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Cercek et al. investigated the efficacy of the programmed death 1 (PD-1) inhibitor dostarlimab in patients with mismatch repair"“deficient (dMMR), locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC). The work aimed to present preliminary evidence for the revolutionary therapeutic transition from neoadjuvant chemotherapy/radiotherapy followed by surgery to immunotherapy followed by nonoperative management in this subgroup of patients.1.
Nature.com
Deconstructing the driving factors of land development intensity from multi-scale in differentiated functional zones
Land development intensity (LDI) is an important indicator of how much human exploitation of land resources. Against the background of rapid urbanization and industrialization, in order to curb the over-occupation of agricultural and ecological space by urbanized space, China has proposed the Major Functional Zoning Planning (MFZP) as a new spatial governance model, which attempts to implement differentiated LDI control according to the functional positioning of different regions. To observe the spatio-temporal evolution and drivers of LDI in the first five years since the implementation of the MFZP, we chose the Yangtze River Delta, the most urbanized region in China, as a case area. The multi-scale distribution pattern of LDI was analyzed by combining macro and micro scales, and a new spatial measurement method integrating global and local regression models was developed to quantitatively deconstruct the natural-human drivers of LDI in different functional zones. Results demonstrate that LDI decreases in a gradient of the urbanized zone (UZ)"‰>"‰main agricultural production zone (MAPZ)"‰>"‰key ecological function zone (KEFZ). In the UZ, LDI is influenced by natural-human multi factors, e.g., terrain conditions (SLP), proportion of cultivated land area (PCL), proportion of ecologically important area (EID), population urbanization rate (PUR), GDP per capita (PGDP), fixed asset investment size per land (FAI) and fiscal expenditure as a percentage of GDP (FD). The LDI in the MAPZ is mainly affected by the facilitating role of PCL, EID, FAI, and the prominent role of FD, while that in the KEFZ is mainly inhibited by SLP, EID, and driven by the PGDP. The diverse drivers of LDI in different functional zones remind us to implement differentiated spatial control according to functional positioning and to adopt refined policy tools of zoning and classification to ensure that land resources within each type of functional zone can be used sustainably.
Nature.com
Effect of osteopathic techniques on human resting muscle tone in healthy subjects using myotonometry: a factorial randomized trial
Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are highly prevalent, burdensome, and putatively associated with an altered human resting muscle tone (HRMT). Osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT) is commonly and effectively applied to treat MSDs and reputedly influences the HRMT. Arguably, OMT may modulate alterations in HRMT underlying MSDs. However, there is sparse evidence even for the effect of OMT on HRMT in healthy subjects. A 3"‰Ã—"‰3 factorial randomised trial was performed to investigate the effect of myofascial release (MRT), muscle energy (MET), and soft tissue techniques (STT) on the HRMT of the corrugator supercilii (CS), superficial masseter (SM), and upper trapezius muscles (UT) in healthy subjects in Hamburg, Germany. Participants were randomised into three groups (1:1:1 allocation ratio) receiving treatment, according to different muscle-technique pairings, over the course of three sessions with one-week washout periods. We assessed the effect of osteopathic techniques on muscle tone (F), biomechanical (S, D), and viscoelastic properties (R, C) from baseline to follow-up (primary objective) and tested if specific muscle-technique pairs modulate the effect pre- to post-intervention (secondary objective) using the MyotonPRO (at rest). Ancillary, we investigate if these putative effects may differ between the sexes. Data were analysed using descriptive (mean, standard deviation, and quantiles) and inductive statistics (Bayesian ANOVA). 59 healthy participants were randomised into three groups and two subjects dropped out from one group (n"‰="‰20; n"‰="‰20; n"‰="‰19"“2). The CS produced frequent measurement errors and was excluded from analysis. OMT significantly changed F (âˆ’0.163 [0.060]; p"‰="‰0.008), S (âˆ’3.060 [1.563]; p"‰="‰0.048), R (0.594 [0.141]; p"‰<"‰0.001), and C (0.038 [0.017]; p"‰="‰0.028) but not D (0.011 [0.017]; p"‰="‰0.527). The effect was not significantly modulated by muscle-technique pairings (p"‰>"‰0.05). Subgroup analysis revealed a significant sex-specific difference for F from baseline to follow-up. No adverse events were reported. OMT modified the HRMT in healthy subjects which may inform future research on MSDs. In detail, MRT, MET, and STT reduced the muscle tone (F), decreased biomechanical (S not D), and increased viscoelastic properties (R and C) of the SM and UT (CS was not measurable). However, the effect on HRMT was not modulated by muscle"“technique interaction and showed sex-specific differences only for F.
Nature.com
Age-linked suppression of lipoxin A4 associates with cognitive deficits in mice and humans
Age increases the risk for cognitive impairment and is the single major risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD), the most prevalent form of dementia in the elderly. The pathophysiological processes triggered by aging that render the brain vulnerable to dementia involve, at least in part, changes in inflammatory mediators. Here we show that lipoxin A4 (LXA4), a lipid mediator of inflammation resolution known to stimulate endocannabinoid signaling in the brain, is reduced in the aging central nervous system. We demonstrate that genetic suppression of 5-lipoxygenase (5-LOX), the enzyme mediating LXA4 synthesis, promotes learning impairment in mice. Conversely, administration of exogenous LXA4 attenuated cytokine production and memory loss induced by inflammation in mice. We further show that cerebrospinal fluid LXA4 is reduced in patients with dementia and positively associated with cognitive performance, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), and AD-linked amyloid-Î². Our findings suggest that reduced LXA4 levels may lead to vulnerability to age-related cognitive disorders and that promoting LXA4 signaling may comprise an effective strategy to prevent early cognitive decline in AD.
