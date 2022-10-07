STILLWATER, OK — The Texas Tech Red Raiders played its 3rd new quarterback of the season in a game where the Red Raiders traded leads with the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys throughout the first three-quarters of the match-up. Despite leading for most of the contest, an inability to move the ball in the 4th quarter ultimately doomed Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders dropped their third game of the season, 41-31. Texas Tech got off to a hot start, scoring the first touchdown of the game when (Redshirt) Freshman QB Behren Morton connected with WR Jerand Bradley on a 27-yard touchdown pass. Head coach Jerry McGuire rolled the dice when he went for an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. Oklahoma State recovered the ball in Texas Tech’s territory, and it only took the Cowboys two plays to cover the remaining 34 yards to even the score, 7-7.

