East Greenbush PD looking for Hannaford theft suspect

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — East Greenbush PD is looking to figure out the identity of the subject in the picture above. The subject was allegedly involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on 598 Columbia Turnpike.

If you know the identity of this person please contact, 518-479-2525 . Check back at News10 as more information becomes available.

