This Sukkot, peace and Jewish agricultural law have Morocco’s etrog industry blossoming

(JTA) — A bumper crop of etrogs is taking a more direct route to Israel this year, thanks to a historic confluence of geopolitics and religious observance. Once home to the largest Jewish community in the Arab world, Morocco has a long history producing the citrus fruit used by millions of Jews every Sukkot — in fact, tradition holds that etrog trees were first planted in the Atlas mountains nearly 2,000 years ago by Jews who found shelter amongst the Berber tribes there after the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
Why are we afraid to call Kanye West’s posts antisemitic?

Kanye West is one of those celebrities who makes it difficult to tell the difference between what he’s doing for publicity and what he actually believes. This story was originally published on Oct. 10 by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.
How the Gilded Age (the era, not the TV show) created American Jewry

(JTA) — Mike Hale ruined “The Gilded Age” for me. After reading his New York Times pan of the HBO series about Old New York — he called it ”a muddled and slapdash portrait … that consistently dips into caricature” — I figured there were plenty of other series worth my time and attention.
