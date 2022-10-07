Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
What’s going on outside CoMo? Taking a look around the SEC East
Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champions, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium. With the Tigers in action for three hours each...
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youth
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL) circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from Florida
Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
Two picks doom Missouri in loss to Florida
Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill’s eyes must have been as big as a gator’s. Twice. With his team up 17-10 and Missouri at the Florida 16-yard line, Hill lined up to cover Tigers receiver Tauskie Dove. He anticipated that Dove would run an in route shortly past the first-down marker and jumped in front of the receiver. Hill was rewarded for his efforts when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw the ball right to him.
Gators chomp Missouri football
Oming off a devastating loss to Georgia in Columbia last week, Missouri looked to rebound against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. However, following a turnover on downs in the final three minutes, Missouri took their third straight loss in conference play, as the Florida Gators won 24-17. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for over 200 yards, but had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just three points in the first half, but Florida's halftime adjustments got the better of them, as Florida scored 14 in the second. Missouri moves to 2-4 on the season and next play on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Vanderbilt for homecoming in Columbia.
Florida 24, Missouri 17
11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:58: Missouri, Nathaniel Peat 18-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Florida 24, Missouri 17. 11:10: Florida, Anthony Richardson 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall (Adam Mihalek...
Rakestraw steps up in lieu of Abrams-Draine
Listed as questionable heading into Missouri’s game against Florida, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was out of competition Saturday. But even with one of the best defensive backs in the country not seeing the field, the Tigers were well off. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. made chaos plays on both defense and special...
High school football Week 7 recap: Osage extends winning streak, Fowler carries Hallsville to win
For the first time since 2011, Osage picked up a victory over Boonville. The 40-13 rout Friday in Tri-County Conference play stretched Osage’s winning streak to four after it started the season 0-3. Osage senior Jackson Funderburk led the way with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including scores...
Leland Howard Coonce, Feb. 3, 1931 — Oct. 2, 2022
Leland Howard Coonce, 91, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 2022. Leland was born to Howard and Leah Coonce on February 3, 1931, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He attended high school at Southern Boone County High in Ashland, MO. After high school he served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was stationed in France.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge clinches its first CMAC title with a 48-35 win over Battle.
The Rock Bridge Bruins captured a CMAC title for the first time in program history behind an impressive performance from the Bruin offense. Rock Bridge defeated the Battle Spartans 48-35 to improve its record to 6-1 on the season while Battle falls to 2-5 on the year.
CPS board: No public for public comment; bond money gets green light
Few members of the public turned out Monday evening for the Columbia School Board meeting, and none of them addressed the board at its first meeting since the rules for public comment changed. Board member Jeanne Snodgrass reminded listeners and viewers how to submit comments and to address the board...
Roots N Blues brings attendees from across Midwest
Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival. “Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
Joella A. Henry Feb. 7, 1926 — Oct. 5, 2022
Joella A. Henry passed away October 5, 2022 at her home, she was 97 years old. She was born February 7, 1925 in Columbia, the daughter of C.H. and Reta Homsley Sapp. She worked for the University Extension Service as a Soil technician. She married A. Donald Henry in 1944 in Columbia and he preceded her in death. Joella was a 75 year member of Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Professional and non-professional art displayed at Boone County Art Show
The 63rd annual Boone County Art Show took place this weekend, showcasing art made by both professionals and non-professionals from the area. Within the many categories, a judge evaluated the works and awarded first, second and third place to artists on Friday. Non-professional artist Cheryl Hardy won first place in...
